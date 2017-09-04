IFL Promoters Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE ; DEVELOPMENTS

The Financial Year 2020-21 was a difficult year as the outbreak of COVID-19 turned into global pandemic in April 2020 and held the world at its standstill. Directors of the Company are making efforts to revive the business as the industry is not functioning properly. The Board of Directors from time to time has always considered the proposals for diversification into the areas which would be profitable for the Company.

For this purpose, the object clause of the Company which is presently restricted its scope, required to be so made out to cover a wide range of activities to enable your company to consider embarking upon new projects and activities.

2. Opportunities and threats

Being a NBFC, our company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business and the environment within which it operates including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, and market risk.

3. Segment-wise or product-wise performance

During tire year under review, since company is being working in a single segment therefore the specific performance does not stand eligible.

4. Outlook

The presence of a stable government at the centre will be a major catalyst in taking major decisions which would push forward the pace of reforms and thereby directly improving the macro-economic environment. It is now being forecasted that in the near future, the Indian economy will become the fastest growing emerging market.

The Government is looking at easing investment conditions in India and focusing on project clearances. Also, 2021 is exjiected to see a rush of foreign dnect investments (FD1) coming into India supported by Fll inflows, thanks to liberalising the defence, insurance and construction sectors etc. It is expected that Governments major structural/economic liberalization policies will be reflected in 2021 Union Finance Budget and the same is expected to further boost the industry sentiments.

Looking at the Indian economy the Company has plans to diversify its business in future.

5. Risks anil aivas of concern

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

6. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy

The Company has earned out the internal audit in-house and has ensure that recording and reporting are adequate and proper, the internal controls exist in the system and that sufficient measures are taken to update the internal control system. The system also ensures that all transaction are appropriately authorized, recorded and reported. Exercises for safeguarding assets and protection against unauthorized use are undertaken from time to time. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective. All these measures are continuously reviewed by the management and as and when necessary improvements are affected.

7. Discussion on financial jrerforniance with respect to operational performance

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013 and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India. Further, the financial performance during the year under reference has been impressive in terms of sales. Even though there has been a decent increase in the turnover, the volume of profits has also increased as compared to last year.

8. Material developments in human Resources/indnstrial relations front, including number of people employed.

The Company had sufficient numbers of employees at its administrative office. The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them. The company enjoyed excellent relationship with workers and staff during the last year.

9. Cautionary Statement

The statements in the "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.