Incap Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

3.81

3.81

3.81

3.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.07

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

Net Worth

3.74

3.74

3.73

3.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0.28

0.28

0.29

0.29

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.95

3.96

3.94

3.95

Inventories

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.05

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.45

0.43

1.06

0.79

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

3.83

3.83

3.89

3.92

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-1.06

-0.8

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.35

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.04

0.03

Total Assets

4.02

4.02

4.02

4.02

