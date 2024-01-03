Incap Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
3.81
3.81
3.81
3.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.07
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
Net Worth
3.74
3.74
3.73
3.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0.28
0.28
0.29
0.29
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.95
3.96
3.94
3.95
Inventories
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.05
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.43
1.06
0.79
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
3.83
3.83
3.89
3.92
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-1.06
-0.8
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.35
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
4.02
4.02
4.02
4.02
