iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ind Eco Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind Eco Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

4.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.98

2.28

2.27

Net Worth

3.45

6.71

6.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.45

6.71

6.7

Fixed Assets

79.07

83.63

83.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.47

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.1

0.09

Networking Capital

-76.3

-77.11

-77.29

Inventories

0

0.06

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.25

0.13

0.13

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.85

6.46

6.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.09

-0.17

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-83.31

-83.59

-84.09

Cash

0.11

0.09

0.15

Total Assets

3.44

6.7

6.7

Ind Eco Ventures Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ind Eco Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.