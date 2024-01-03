Ind Eco Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
4.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.98
2.28
2.27
Net Worth
3.45
6.71
6.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.45
6.71
6.7
Fixed Assets
79.07
83.63
83.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.47
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.09
Networking Capital
-76.3
-77.11
-77.29
Inventories
0
0.06
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.25
0.13
0.13
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.85
6.46
6.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.17
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-83.31
-83.59
-84.09
Cash
0.11
0.09
0.15
Total Assets
3.44
6.7
6.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.