Indage Vintners Ltd Management Discussions

Indage Vintners Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
INDAGE VINTNERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Wine Industry is experiencing tremendous changes. Wine - an alcoholic
beverage made by the fermentation of the juice of the grapes, is now a well
defined and growing part of the global alcoholic beverage business. More
and more consumers globally are turning to wider and more frequent
consumption of wine and are moving away from high alcohol beverages such as
whisky, gin and rum.
Even non wine producing countries such as the UK now consume in excess of
110 million cases of wine annually while even Brazil and Argentina have
reached per capita consumption of wine in excess of 80 litres.
Until about 30 years ago, wine was largely sold by appellation - the region
in which it is grown and limited to the grape varieties grown there.
Traditional wine growing regions such as France, Italy, Spain and Germany
were the dominant players in the global wine business with many small to
medium producers selling their wines based on reputation, tradition and the
fame and popularity of the region in which they produced. Wine remained
quite expensive and difficult for new consumers to be initiated as
knowledge was low, therefore availability and experimentation within the
industry.
Then came the emergence of new world wine growing regions such as
Australia, New Zealand, Chile and California who started to drive utility
and convenience to the wine industry globally. Labels became easier to
understand and the variety of wine was of greater focus than the region in
which it was produced. This led to a paradigm shift in the wine business
with rapid development of large format retailers such as supermarkets as
the big buyers and the creation of brands within the industry. Wine
suddenly became cheaper and conformity and consistency the key factors to
success.
In India, the scenario was quite different due to limited domestic
consumption of wine and non availability of standard wine varieties to
produce good quality wines of international standards. Indias grape
growing industry, largely confined to pockets in Maharashtra, Karnataka and
Andhra Pradesh never provided much emphasis to research and value addition
to what is essentially a perishable commodity. Therefore, Commercial wine
grape production in India has only begun since the early 80s with Indage
being the first producer of wine in Asia and 9th in the world to produce
bottle fermented sparkling wine in the French Champagne method.
The Indian wine industry is very young and there is a great opportunity to
develop a professional industry. There is considerable interest in wine as
a category from every part of the supply chain - vineyard growers to
producers to consumers, even up to policy makers both at the central and
the state level. Everyone has realized the tremendous value addition that
wine presentstransforming a bunch of grapes into a hygienic beverage.
Considering that alcohol still has a social taboo attached to it, it may
seem paradoxical that the wine industry has grown rapidly in India. Like
all businesses, the industry faced teething troubles like poor storage and
transport facilities, lack of promotional activities and unfavorable rules
for domestic marketing. However displaying exceptional determination, the
companies grew from strength to strength improving their product and made a
mark overseas as well, no doubt helped by the positive impetus provided by
the Maharashtra state government in the wine policy of 2001. The state
abolished excise duty on wine, de-licensed the production capacities and
promoted the availability of wine through newer, less expensive retail and
wine bar licenses.
Being a market leader, this encouraged Indage to significantly expand the
supply chain of its wine business - from grape to glass, to ensure higher
efficiency in the wine industry and grow the scale of the business in line
with International trends that were leading to the emergence of wine brands
in the global wine business. Starting from contract farming to own land
acreage for further development of vineyards to higher capacity for
crushing and storage including production overseas to wider and more
expansive product portfolios and ending with wider and deeper distribution
and availability of its products, the Company invested heavily into the
supply chain and therefore the overall working capital of the business. The
culmination of all this expansion was the FY 2008-2009 where the Company
and its stake holders would start to reap the benefits of this expansive
growth.
Then came a series of events that eventually destructed the basic working
operations of the Company. The global recession led to the cancellation and
withdrawal of a series of funding that was lined up to fuel the growth
including equity and debt. Sales in critical markets such as Mumbai, Delhi,
Goa, Rajasthan were practically eliminated due to the November terrorist
attacks of Mumbai and some negative labelling and tax implications of
various state governments led to significant finished goods stock being
built up in the supply chain which could not be converted back into cash.
Your Company has been facing numerous problems for the past few years ever
since these unfortunate series of events. This has considerably affected
the Company in its various aspects of day to day functioning from
financial, marketing, human resource to production which resulted in
numerous Winding up Petitions being filed by various creditors. At the same
time, the Company approached the Corporate Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR) to
restructure various lenders liabilities in line with new business plans.
Ultimately, and faced with massive shortcomings in defending itself from
creditors and within a few days of the CDR cell approving the restructuring
of a large majority of the debts, a winding up order was passed against the
Company on 19th March, 2010. Aggrieved by the said order, the Company
preferred an appeal in front of The Divisional Bench of Honble Bombay High
Court to stay the winding up proceedings. The said order is currently
stayed and is slated for further hearings. Further, the Company has filed a
Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement (the Scheme) under the
provisions of Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act, 1956, for amalgamation
of Industrial Agencies Indage Private Limited and settlement of all the
creditors of the Company over a period of time.
The Scheme focuses on the core idea to revive the Company back to its
original position. It also places emphasis on the financial and operating
profits that a Company would be able to gain on amalgamation. It also sees
an injection of funds from promoters through the sale of certain privately
held assets to kick start the Companys operations.
In furtherance, a Court Convened Meeting was conducted on 16th September,
2010 to obtain the approval of Lenders as well as Members whether secured
or unsecured to the Scheme. The scheme was approved by all classes of
stakeholders/ creditors with requisite majority.
The Company has already undertaken various measures with respect to the
proposed restructuring of debts to give financial stability and generate
viability for the Company.
While the scheme is being heard in the Honble courts, despite a stay on
the operations, your Company is focusing on implementing best possible
measures to re-achieve a strong and dominant position in the market,
rationalise costs and stay as flexible as possible to cater to emerging
market opportunities.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:
The Current Indian alcohol industry remains dominated by Country Liquor and
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) comprising of beer, whisky and rum. Wine
remains less than 2% of the Industry and while there is an increasing
tendency for higher taxes in the IMFL segment, wine maintains a government
friendly approach with regards to taxation policy due to its food
processing nature. Moreover, the food processing ministry, Government of
India, have incorporated an Indian Grape Processing Board to promote and
establish a larger and more robust wine industry with effective spends to
promote the production and availability of wine in India.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
Every major wine consuming region in the world has followed an emerging
market trend where brown spirit consumption reduces to pave way for higher
wine consumption. For example, Australia, while as recent as 25 years ago
had per capita consumption of wine of less than 5 litres, today the
consumption has already exceeded 20 litres. India will follow a similar
trend as the countrys consumers become increasingly aware of global trends
and, combined with higher levels of health awareness and higher disposable
incomes, wine will be consumed in higher quantities.
Raw material availability in the wine industry, specifically wine grape
cultivation, continues to be a threat as India is a tropical region and
viticulture techniques remain more trial by error than documented facts
that can be relied upon to control disease and quality in wine. Differences
in state taxation policy and labelling requirements do pose certain
logistical concerns in the liquor industry overall but the Indian Grape
Processing Board aims to rationalise the legislation concerning the wine
industry in India.
SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE :
The business of your Company is only in one segment, namely wine
production. As highlighted in detail earlier, the performance of the
Company has been severly affected and the Winding up order has also
rendered the significant stocks of the Company in an unutilised state.
However, the CDR restructuring plan combined with the scheme will allow the
Company to regulate and implement a well devised plan that is focussed on
recovery of the losses and regaining market position.
OUTLOOK:
The outlook for the Industry and your Company remains strong. Although the
other players in the industry have received significant benefit from your
Company not being able to produce given the lack of working capital in the
business, the brands still remain in strong demand and very little
replacement of market standing has taken place.
RISKS AND CONCERN:
Given the fact that your Company is currently under a winding up order
which is stayed, the future business and ability to return to normal
business operations lies solely with the Honble Court. This remains the
single largest and only risk to the business.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:
Internal Control plays a very important role and is essential for effective
and smooth functioning of any organization. The Management is responsible
for timely and adequate disclosures for maintaining Internal Control.
However, given the nature of the problems faced by your Company during this
financial year, no internal audits were conducted during the year.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
Although the Companys current financial position is not in a strong
position as can be seen in various deviations in past few years, the
Directors are very hopeful for recovering such losses. The Company assures
the shareholders, subject to the Honble Court approval, on significant
turnaround and improvement from the present situation through a return to
normalcy in operations.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT,
INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:
The Company is aware about the losses which have resulted in Human
Resources front. The Company is trying to rebuild the lost personnel and
develop a healthy relationship with the existing employees. The Company is
also keen on maintaining sound relations with other class of persons such
as distributors, marketing agencies and so on. Your Company is going
through testing times but is happy and grateful about having a dedicated
staff and who has supported in all possible manners. The Company is
thankful and obliged on having staff which have a lot of faith that the
Company will surely be able to overcome all the problems which it is
currently undergoing.
The Management is glad to have such continued support, faith and confidence
in the Company from the shareholders at this very important stage of
revival.
The Company aims to achieve all its objectives and that all the immediate
as well as long term business plans are implemented effectively.
The Company is heartily obliged for having shareholders to have shown
tremendous dedication in the Company in all its aspects.