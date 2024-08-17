Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
41.88
15.27
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
22.31
221.37
Net Worth
64.19
236.64
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
302.76
254.44
143.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
302.76
254.44
143.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
15.97
13.07
0.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
United Spirits Ltd
UNITDSPR
1,682.4
|88.04
|1,22,369.51
|335
|0.53
|2,843
|99.64
United Breweries Ltd
UBL
2,128.05
|119.42
|56,266.74
|132.25
|0.47
|2,114.68
|159.64
Radico Khaitan Ltd
RADICO
2,590.75
|119.89
|34,661.06
|82.19
|0.12
|1,116.3
|187.04
Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd
ABDL
437.75
|198.98
|12,244.31
|48.45
|0
|867.67
|51.28
Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd
941.8
|84.77
|8,884.87
|24.94
|0
|183.43
|64.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Sham G Chougule
Vice Chairman
Arun B Shah
Director
Haresh G Desai
Managing Director
Ranjit S Chougule
Director
Sohrab R Framjee
Company Secretary
Akshada Kaslay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indage Vintners Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.