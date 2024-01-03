iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indage Vintners Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indage Vintners Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

41.88

15.27

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

22.31

221.37

Net Worth

64.19

236.64

Minority Interest

Debt

391.97

402.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

456.16

638.77

Fixed Assets

81.09

80.8

Intangible Assets

Investments

94.66

109.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

279.19

447.79

Inventories

243.11

132.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

76.13

80.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

33.46

280.53

Sundry Creditors

-24.11

-23.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-49.4

-21.67

Cash

1.22

0.75

Total Assets

456.16

638.77

Indage Vintners Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indage Vintners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.