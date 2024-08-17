iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indage Vintners Ltd Half Yearly Results

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007

Gross Sales

186.8

115.95

176.44

78.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.8

115.95

176.44

78.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.1

1.87

10.22

2.85

Total Income

200.91

117.83

186.66

80.87

Total Expenditure

304.6

88.83

130.42

62.29

PBIDT

-103.69

28.98

56.22

18.57

Interest

22.79

15.6

10.93

5.78

PBDT

-126.48

13.38

45.29

12.8

Depreciation

1.01

4.88

4.05

3.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.3

1.3

8.69

0.81

Deferred Tax

-6.57

0.91

1.12

0.74

Reported Profit After Tax

-120.37

5.9

31.07

7.8

Minority Interest After NP

-5.23

0.1

0.14

0.09

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-115.12

5.78

30.94

7.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-115.12

5.78

30.94

7.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.78

0

6.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.27

15.27

14.57

12.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

92,20,177

0

81,72,077

Public Shareholding (%)

0

60.38

0

64.33

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-55.5

25

31.86

23.81

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-64.43

5.08

17.61

9.99

Indage Vintners Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indage Vintners Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.