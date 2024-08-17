Indage Vintners Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
Gross Sales
186.8
115.95
176.44
78.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.8
115.95
176.44
78.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.1
1.87
10.22
2.85
Total Income
200.91
117.83
186.66
80.87
Total Expenditure
304.6
88.83
130.42
62.29
PBIDT
-103.69
28.98
56.22
18.57
Interest
22.79
15.6
10.93
5.78
PBDT
-126.48
13.38
45.29
12.8
Depreciation
1.01
4.88
4.05
3.08
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.3
1.3
8.69
0.81
Deferred Tax
-6.57
0.91
1.12
0.74
Reported Profit After Tax
-120.37
5.9
31.07
7.8
Minority Interest After NP
-5.23
0.1
0.14
0.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-115.12
5.78
30.94
7.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-115.12
5.78
30.94
7.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.78
0
6.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.27
15.27
14.57
12.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
92,20,177
0
81,72,077
Public Shareholding (%)
0
60.38
0
64.33
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-55.5
25
31.86
23.81
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-64.43
5.08
17.61
9.99
