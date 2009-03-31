Indage Vintners Ltd Share Price directors Report
INDAGE VINTNERS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors present the 25th Annual Report together with the Audited
Statement of Accounts (Standalone) for the year ended 31st March, 2010.
As you are aware about the difficulties faced by the Company arising out of
an acute financial crunch to legal actions of creditors including a winding
up order passed against the Company and the subsequent Composite Scheme of
Arrangement filed in the Honble Bombay High Court, we are at presently
only adopting the standalone results of your Company for the approval of
the members.
We are providing true and fair picture of the Company before you and at
this juncture only standalone figures are available since the subsidiaries
of the Company have also experienced similar problems of a financial and
while they carry out the due compliances, the management has taken a view
of presenting the standalone results only. Furthermore, the views expressed
by the Company
Management and its Directors are purely based on the standalone figures
only.
FINANCIAL RESULTS: (Standalone)
PARTICULARS Year ended Year ended
31.3.2010 31.3.2009
(Rs.) (Rs.)
Sales & other income including increase in
Finished Goods & Work in Progress 31,07,15,165 1,52,91,12,283
Loss before Interest and Depreciation (37,04,44,749) (27,12,80,395)
Interest 46,53,01,350 33,30,87,677
Depreciation 2,71,17,629 4,80,58,232
Exceptional Item 1,36,99,32,889 -
Profit / (Loss) for the year (2,23,27,96,617) (65,24,26,304)
Less:
Provision for Taxation - 1,13,17,835
Deferred Tax Adjustments - (5,67,44,374)
Net Profit / (Loss) After Tax (2,23,27,96,617) (60,69,99,765)
Less: Transfer to Debenture
Redemption Reserve - -
Less: Minority Interest and
Transfer to capital reserve - -
Add: Balance brought forward
from Previous year (8,94,64,794) 52,50,00,000
Less: Prior Period Expenses - 74,36,583
Less: Prior period short provision for Tax 98,69,319 28,446
Balance Available for appropriation (2,33,21,30,730) (8,94,64,794)
Appropriations:
Proposed Dividend on Equity Shares - -
Tax on Dividend - -
Transfer to General Reserve - -
Balance Carried to the Balance Sheet (2,33,21,30,730) (8,94,64,794)
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE :
During the year under review, the Company has suffered heavy losses. Sales
throughout the year were at a bare minimum in the absence of any working
capital in the business which affected the basic ability of your Company to
convert raw materials to work-in-progress to finished goods to debtors and,
ultimately, into cash. Given the widespread negative publicity in leading
publications and other media, the problem was only exasperated with falling
share prices and low to negative confidence amongst the trade suppliers and
buyers. Although the Company has managed to significantly cut costs to
sustain a bare minimum level of operations, costs such as interest continue
to be heavy for a majority of the financial year as well as the burden of
maintaining the high level of inventory is also reflected in the other
expenses.
While the reasons for the drastic reduction in performance levels of your
Company are multiple and the list of problems faced by the Company being
numerous, the Management is taking steps to regain and revive your Company
to its original position as the leading wine producer of India. The
Directors of your Company assure you about the Companys bright future
ahead and are hopeful in achieving subsequent improvements in the overall
performance of the Company in years to come.
DIVIDEND :
The Company follows the policy of paying stable dividend linked to
consistent performance, while at the same time keeping in view the need to
finance the growth plans through internal accruals. This will eventually
lead to increased shareholder value and higher returns. However, for the
year ended 31st March, 2010, the Board of Directors has not recommended a
dividend due to heavy losses suffered by the Company.
SUBSIDIARIES :
To complement and strengthen the products and the entire supply chain in
order to meet customer expectations globally, your Company implemented an
acquisitive growth policy during the year under review on the International
front. This strategy has further enhanced the inherent strengths of your
Company. However, since some of the acquisitions were made very close to
the global financial meltdown and the subsequent inability of your Company
to raise funds overseas in order to meet with the working capital needs of
the newly acquired businesses, the businesses acquired remain in a fragile
condition.
As on 31st March, 2010, your Company has the following Subsidiaries:
1) Seabuckthorn Indage Ltd., India (52.63% shareholding).
2) Indage Holdings Ltd., U.K. (Wholly Owned)
3) Thachi Wines Pty Ltd., Australia (100% Step Down Subsidiary)
The Company had one more subsidiary Indage (U.K.) Ltd., U.K. (100% Step
Down Subsidiary) as on 31st March, 2009. Although the UK subsidiary had
high hopes for success, the business suffered due to a lack of working
capital and, compounded by the negative publicity in India, most overseas
trade partners declined to work with the newly acquired business and the
creditors preferred to wind up and liquidate the business despite a
creditors voluntary arrangement ( CVA) being filed and approved by the
Company and its creditors. Therefore, the investment in the said subsidiary
has been, unfortunately, written off by the Company during the year under
consideration.
As mentioned above, the Company is unable to present the Consolidated
Audited Accounts in this Annual General Meeting due to non - finalization
of the accounts of all its subsidiaries. However, the Company is taking
various steps to finalize the accounts of the subsidiaries and shall
present the Consolidated Accounts at the earliest.
The Company has also made an application to the Registrar of Companies vide
e- Form 23AAB on 07th August, 2010 in order to claim exemption from
attaching the documents of subsidiaries as specified under Section 212(1)
of the Companies Act, 1956. The approval regarding the same is still not
received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
FUTURE PROSPECTS :
The Company is in process of finalization of the Composite Scheme of
Arrangement and Compromise with Industrial Agencies Indage Private Limited
(IAIPL). A Court Convened Meeting of all categories of stakeholders of
the Company i.e. Equity Shareholders, Secured Lenders, Preference Share
Applicants, Unsecured Lenders, Fixed Deposit Holders, Other Creditors was
held on 16th September, 2010. The said scheme was passed with requisite
majority.
The Company at present is awaiting a positive outcome from the Divisional
Bench of Honble Bombay High Court in the matter of Composite Scheme of
Arrangement between the Company and Industrial Agencies Indage Private
Limited is being heard by the Honble Court.
Despite the difficulties faced by the Company, the assets of the business
have been maintained to a very high standard and the stocks are well
preserved. The market for wine in India will continue to grow as the
alcoholic beverage industry matures in size and trends. Your Companys
brands still remain in demand and, if the challenges to supply and restart
the business are addressed, the Management of your Company has no doubts of
the vast future potential of the business and return to healthy profits.
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Arun B Shah, Director is retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual
General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. In
terms of Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with BSE, the details of this
Director is given in the accompanying Corporate Governance Report.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT :
As required under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the
Directors confirm that :
1) In preparation of Annual Accounts the applicable accounting standards
have been followed along with proper explanation and that no material
departures have been made from the same.
2) Accounting policies selected & applied are on a consistent basis &
judgments and estimates made are reasonable & prudent so as to give a true
& fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the
financial year and of the Profit & Loss of the Company for that period.
3) Sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate
accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for
safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
frauds and other irregularities.
4) Annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE :
Your Company has complied with the mandatory provisions of Corporate
Governance stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing agreement (as
amended). The Management Discussion & Analysis, Report on Corporate
Governance and Certificate from the Auditors of the Company certifying
compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are annexed herewith and
forms part of this Annual Report.
Your Company has also laid down a Code of Conduct for its Board Members and
Senior Management Personnel. All the Directors and the Senior Management
Personnel have affirmed compliance with the said Code of Conduct. However,
due to the numerous problems faced by the Company and significant reduction
in management bandwidth, the management has not performed any internal
audits of its operations during the year under review but is hopeful for
completing the same at the earliest.
FIXED DEPOSIT :
Out of the total 1576 deposits of Rs. 4,18,17,000/- from the public as at
31st March, 2010, 24 (Twenty Four) deposits amounting to Rs.3,90,000/- were
matured but not claimed. Subsequently, 5 (Five) matured deposits were
claimed and paid amounting to Rs. 60,000/- in aggregate.
EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION / PURCHASE SCHEME (ESOS):
Your Company has introduced an Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee
Stock Purchase Scheme - 2005. However, no grants have been made thereunder
during the financial year.
AUDITORS :
M/s Sorab S. Engineer & Co. Chartered Accountants, retire as Auditors at
the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for
reappointment. The members are requested to appoint the Auditors and fix
their remuneration.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES :
During the financial year, your Company has not employed any employee whose
particulars are required to be disclosed in this report pursuant to Section
217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of
Employees) (Amendment) Rules, 2000.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY :
The Company has constantly made efforts to prevent and reduce excessive
energy consumption by making use energy efficient technology and
equipments. The Company is also aware of importance of conservation of
energy and has taken serious steps in this regards.
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT :
Your Company has set up modern microbiological testing facilities to ensure
quality control. During the year under review your Company has maintained a
system and procedure to qualify for certification under ISO 9001 / HACCP.
TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, ADAPTATION & INNOVATION :
Your Company has already adopted the latest techniques in winemaking and
production and, therefore, no new technology has been adopted during the
year.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO :
PARTICULARS Year ended 31.3.2010 Year ended 31.3.2009
(Rs.) (Rs.)
Foreign Exchange
(i) Earnings 4,96,59,470 10,06,95,029
(ii) Outgo 4,68,11,312 3,14,05,169
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS & APPRECIATION
Your Directors are thankful and are obliged by the continuous faith and
support it has received over such a long period of time from various
authorities including Banks and Government Authorities and also from
shareholders including all categories of persons associated with the
Company. The Company also acknowledges its deep appreciation of all its
industry partners, buyers and suppliers who have kept faith in the revival
of the business and provided timely support.
Your Directors are delighted to express their gratitude towards the long
lasting support the employees have given and are extremely thankful for the
same.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Wine Industry is experiencing tremendous changes. Wine - an alcoholic
beverage made by the fermentation of the juice of the grapes, is now a well
defined and growing part of the global alcoholic beverage business. More
and more consumers globally are turning to wider and more frequent
consumption of wine and are moving away from high alcohol beverages such as
whisky, gin and rum.
Even non wine producing countries such as the UK now consume in excess of
110 million cases of wine annually while even Brazil and Argentina have
reached per capita consumption of wine in excess of 80 litres.
Until about 30 years ago, wine was largely sold by appellation - the region
in which it is grown and limited to the grape varieties grown there.
Traditional wine growing regions such as France, Italy, Spain and Germany
were the dominant players in the global wine business with many small to
medium producers selling their wines based on reputation, tradition and the
fame and popularity of the region in which they produced. Wine remained
quite expensive and difficult for new consumers to be initiated as
knowledge was low, therefore availability and experimentation within the
industry.
Then came the emergence of new world wine growing regions such as
Australia, New Zealand, Chile and California who started to drive utility
and convenience to the wine industry globally. Labels became easier to
understand and the variety of wine was of greater focus than the region in
which it was produced. This led to a paradigm shift in the wine business
with rapid development of large format retailers such as supermarkets as
the big buyers and the creation of brands within the industry. Wine
suddenly became cheaper and conformity and consistency the key factors to
success.
In India, the scenario was quite different due to limited domestic
consumption of wine and non availability of standard wine varieties to
produce good quality wines of international standards. Indias grape
growing industry, largely confined to pockets in Maharashtra, Karnataka and
Andhra Pradesh never provided much emphasis to research and value addition
to what is essentially a perishable commodity. Therefore, Commercial wine
grape production in India has only begun since the early 80s with Indage
being the first producer of wine in Asia and 9th in the world to produce
bottle fermented sparkling wine in the French Champagne method.
The Indian wine industry is very young and there is a great opportunity to
develop a professional industry. There is considerable interest in wine as
a category from every part of the supply chain - vineyard growers to
producers to consumers, even up to policy makers both at the central and
the state level. Everyone has realized the tremendous value addition that
wine presentstransforming a bunch of grapes into a hygienic beverage.
Considering that alcohol still has a social taboo attached to it, it may
seem paradoxical that the wine industry has grown rapidly in India. Like
all businesses, the industry faced teething troubles like poor storage and
transport facilities, lack of promotional activities and unfavorable rules
for domestic marketing. However displaying exceptional determination, the
companies grew from strength to strength improving their product and made a
mark overseas as well, no doubt helped by the positive impetus provided by
the Maharashtra state government in the wine policy of 2001. The state
abolished excise duty on wine, de-licensed the production capacities and
promoted the availability of wine through newer, less expensive retail and
wine bar licenses.
Being a market leader, this encouraged Indage to significantly expand the
supply chain of its wine business - from grape to glass, to ensure higher
efficiency in the wine industry and grow the scale of the business in line
with International trends that were leading to the emergence of wine brands
in the global wine business. Starting from contract farming to own land
acreage for further development of vineyards to higher capacity for
crushing and storage including production overseas to wider and more
expansive product portfolios and ending with wider and deeper distribution
and availability of its products, the Company invested heavily into the
supply chain and therefore the overall working capital of the business. The
culmination of all this expansion was the FY 2008-2009 where the Company
and its stake holders would start to reap the benefits of this expansive
growth.
Then came a series of events that eventually destructed the basic working
operations of the Company. The global recession led to the cancellation and
withdrawal of a series of funding that was lined up to fuel the growth
including equity and debt. Sales in critical markets such as Mumbai, Delhi,
Goa, Rajasthan were practically eliminated due to the November terrorist
attacks of Mumbai and some negative labelling and tax implications of
various state governments led to significant finished goods stock being
built up in the supply chain which could not be converted back into cash.
Your Company has been facing numerous problems for the past few years ever
since these unfortunate series of events. This has considerably affected
the Company in its various aspects of day to day functioning from
financial, marketing, human resource to production which resulted in
numerous Winding up Petitions being filed by various creditors. At the same
time, the Company approached the Corporate Debt Restructuring Cell (CDR) to
restructure various lenders liabilities in line with new business plans.
Ultimately, and faced with massive shortcomings in defending itself from
creditors and within a few days of the CDR cell approving the restructuring
of a large majority of the debts, a winding up order was passed against the
Company on 19th March, 2010. Aggrieved by the said order, the Company
preferred an appeal in front of The Divisional Bench of Honble Bombay High
Court to stay the winding up proceedings. The said order is currently
stayed and is slated for further hearings. Further, the Company has filed a
Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement (the Scheme) under the
provisions of Sections 391-394 of the Companies Act, 1956, for amalgamation
of Industrial Agencies Indage Private Limited and settlement of all the
creditors of the Company over a period of time.
The Scheme focuses on the core idea to revive the Company back to its
original position. It also places emphasis on the financial and operating
profits that a Company would be able to gain on amalgamation. It also sees
an injection of funds from promoters through the sale of certain privately
held assets to kick start the Companys operations.
In furtherance, a Court Convened Meeting was conducted on 16th September,
2010 to obtain the approval of Lenders as well as Members whether secured
or unsecured to the Scheme. The scheme was approved by all classes of
stakeholders/ creditors with requisite majority.
The Company has already undertaken various measures with respect to the
proposed restructuring of debts to give financial stability and generate
viability for the Company.
While the scheme is being heard in the Honble courts, despite a stay on
the operations, your Company is focusing on implementing best possible
measures to re-achieve a strong and dominant position in the market,
rationalise costs and stay as flexible as possible to cater to emerging
market opportunities.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:
The Current Indian alcohol industry remains dominated by Country Liquor and
Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) comprising of beer, whisky and rum. Wine
remains less than 2% of the Industry and while there is an increasing
tendency for higher taxes in the IMFL segment, wine maintains a government
friendly approach with regards to taxation policy due to its food
processing nature. Moreover, the food processing ministry, Government of
India, have incorporated an Indian Grape Processing Board to promote and
establish a larger and more robust wine industry with effective spends to
promote the production and availability of wine in India.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:
Every major wine consuming region in the world has followed an emerging
market trend where brown spirit consumption reduces to pave way for higher
wine consumption. For example, Australia, while as recent as 25 years ago
had per capita consumption of wine of less than 5 litres, today the
consumption has already exceeded 20 litres. India will follow a similar
trend as the countrys consumers become increasingly aware of global trends
and, combined with higher levels of health awareness and higher disposable
incomes, wine will be consumed in higher quantities.
Raw material availability in the wine industry, specifically wine grape
cultivation, continues to be a threat as India is a tropical region and
viticulture techniques remain more trial by error than documented facts
that can be relied upon to control disease and quality in wine. Differences
in state taxation policy and labelling requirements do pose certain
logistical concerns in the liquor industry overall but the Indian Grape
Processing Board aims to rationalise the legislation concerning the wine
industry in India.
SEGMENT WISE OR PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE :
The business of your Company is only in one segment, namely wine
production. As highlighted in detail earlier, the performance of the
Company has been severly affected and the Winding up order has also
rendered the significant stocks of the Company in an unutilised state.
However, the CDR restructuring plan combined with the scheme will allow the
Company to regulate and implement a well devised plan that is focussed on
recovery of the losses and regaining market position.
OUTLOOK:
The outlook for the Industry and your Company remains strong. Although the
other players in the industry have received significant benefit from your
Company not being able to produce given the lack of working capital in the
business, the brands still remain in strong demand and very little
replacement of market standing has taken place.
RISKS AND CONCERN:
Given the fact that your Company is currently under a winding up order
which is stayed, the future business and ability to return to normal
business operations lies solely with the Honble Court. This remains the
single largest and only risk to the business.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND ADEQUACY:
Internal Control plays a very important role and is essential for effective
and smooth functioning of any organization. The Management is responsible
for timely and adequate disclosures for maintaining Internal Control.
However, given the nature of the problems faced by your Company during this
financial year, no internal audits were conducted during the year.
DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL
PERFORMANCE:
Although the Companys current financial position is not in a strong
position as can be seen in various deviations in past few years, the
Directors are very hopeful for recovering such losses. The Company assures
the shareholders, subject to the Honble Court approval, on significant
turnaround and improvement from the present situation through a return to
normalcy in operations.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT,
INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:
The Company is aware about the losses which have resulted in Human
Resources front. The Company is trying to rebuild the lost personnel and
develop a healthy relationship with the existing employees. The Company is
also keen on maintaining sound relations with other class of persons such
as distributors, marketing agencies and so on. Your Company is going
through testing times but is happy and grateful about having a dedicated
staff and who has supported in all possible manners. The Company is
thankful and obliged on having staff which have a lot of faith that the
Company will surely be able to overcome all the problems which it is
currently undergoing.
The Management is glad to have such continued support, faith and confidence
in the Company from the shareholders at this very important stage of
revival.
The Company aims to achieve all its objectives and that all the immediate
as well as long term business plans are implemented effectively.
The Company is heartily obliged for having shareholders to have shown
tremendous dedication in the Company in all its aspects.