India Foils Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
16.43
Preference Capital
248.32
Reserves
-275.12
Net Worth
-10.37
Minority Interest
Debt
21.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
10.66
Fixed Assets
60.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
Networking Capital
-53.22
Inventories
12.24
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.57
Sundry Creditors
-21.66
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-79.36
Cash
3.41
Total Assets
10.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.