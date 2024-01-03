iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Foils Ltd merged Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Foils Ltd merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

16.43

Preference Capital

248.32

Reserves

-275.12

Net Worth

-10.37

Minority Interest

Debt

21.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

Total Liabilities

10.66

Fixed Assets

60.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

-53.22

Inventories

12.24

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.57

Sundry Creditors

-21.66

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-79.36

Cash

3.41

Total Assets

10.66

India Foils Ltd merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Foils Ltd merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.