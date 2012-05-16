India Securities Ltd Merged Share Price Auditors Report
INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of India Securities Limited, as
at March 31, 2011 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended
on that date annexed thereto and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended
on that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the
Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these
financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. These Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 (as amended)
issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (4A) of
section 227 of the Companies Act, 1956, and on the basis of such checks as
we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations
given to us, we enclose in the Annexure a statement on the matters
specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the said Order.
Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to above, we report that:
(i) We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the
best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our
audit;
(ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those
books.
(iii) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(iv) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as
on March 31, 2011 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report
that none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2011 from being
appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of
section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956;
(v) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and Cash
Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the accounting
standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of Section 211 of the Companies
Act, 1956;
(vi) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts, give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted
in India:-
i. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company
as at March 31, 2011;
ii. in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss of the Company
for the year ended on that date; and
iii. in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows of the Company
for the year ended on that date.
For NISAR & KUMAR
Chartered Accountants
Firm Regn. No.127820 W
K.M. Mahadik
Partner
M. No. 48453
Place: Mumbai
Date : December 1, 2011
ANNEXURE REFERRED TO THE REPORT OF EVEN DATE FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31,
2011 OF INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
(i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) All the assets other than leased assets have been physically verified
by the management during the year as per programme of verification which,
in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and
the nature of its assets. As informed to us, no discrepancies were noticed
on such verification.
(c) During the year, the company has disposed off substantial part of the
fixed asset; however it has not affected going concern status of the
company.
(ii) Since the company do not have inventory, the clause (ii) is not
applicable to the company for the year.
(iii) (a) The company has not granted any loans to companies, firms and
other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956:
(b) In view of clause (iii) (a) above, clause (iii) (b) is not applicable.
(c) In view of clause (iii) (a) above, clause (iii) (c) is not applicable.
(d) In view of clause (iii) (a) above, clause (iii) (d) is not applicable.
(e) The company has not taken any loans from companies, firms and other
parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956.
(f) In view of clause (iii) (e) above, clause (iii) (f) is not applicable.
(g) In view of clause (iii) (e) above, clause (iii) (g) is not applicable.
(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of assets and rendering of services. During the course of our audit, no
major weakness has been noticed in the internal controls system.
(v) (a) Based on the audit procedures applied by us and according to the
information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the
opinion that there are no transactions during the year that need to be
entered into the register maintained under section 301.
(b) In view of clause (v) (a) above, clause (v) (b) is not applicable.
(vi) During the year the company has not accepted or renewed any public
deposits. As informed to us no order has been passed by the National
Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other
Tribunal.
(vii) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(viii) As informed to us, the maintenance of cost records have not been
prescribed by the Central Government under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of
section 209 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(ix) (a) According to the records of the company, the company is generally
regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund,
service tax in deposit of taxes with appropriate authorities, however there
were delays in deposit of income tax. As per the books of account and
according to information and explanations given to us there are no
undisputed dues of Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State
Insurance, Sales Tax, wealth tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess. The
arrears of income tax dues of Rs.1,990,766 were outstanding as at March 31,
2011 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
(b) According to the records of the company, there are no dues of Wealth
Tax, Service Tax, Custom duty, excise duty/cess which have not been
deposited on account of dispute. The details of Income Tax and Sales Tax,
which have not been deposited on account of dispute are as under:
Nature of Statute Amount Period Authorities before
Liability (Rs. Lakhs) which pending
dispute
Sales tax Rajasthan 4.31 F.Y 1995-96 Sales Tax
(lease tax) Sales Tax Authorities, Jaipur
Act 15.99 F.Y 1996-97
Income Tax Income Tax 13.21 A.Y 2000-01 DCIT Appeal - Mumbai
Act, 1961 54.78 A.Y 2007-08 ACIT Appeal - Mumbai
(x) The accumulated losses of the company at the end of the financial year
are not more than fifty percent of its networth and the company has not
incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and
in the immediately preceding financial year.
(xi) Based on our audit procedures and according to the books of account
and information and explanations given by the management, we state that
there are no dues to banks or financial institutions.
(xii) Based on our examination of documents and records, the company has
not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of
shares, debentures and other securities.
(xiii) Provisions of Chit Fund Nidhi/ Mutual Benefit Fund/Societies are not
applicable.
(xiv) In respect of dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures
and other investments by the company, proper records have been maintained
of the transactions and contracts and timely entries have been made
therein. Investments held by the company are since in its own name.
(xv) The company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from
bank or financial institutions.
(xvi) During the year the company has not borrowed any term loan.
(xvii) During the year the funds raised on short term basis have not been
used for long term investments.
(xviii) During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment
of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Act.
(xix) During the year, the company has not issued secured debentures.
(xx) During the year, the company has not raised money by public issues.
(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and
explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the
company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.
For NISAR & KUMAR
Chartered Accountants
Firm Regn. No.127820 W
K.M. Mahadik
Partner
M. No. 48453
Place: Mumbai
Date : December 1, 2011