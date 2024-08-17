iifl-logo-icon 1
India Securities Ltd Merged Share Price

56.25
(-0.88%)
May 16, 2012

India Securities Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

57

Prev. Close

56.75

Turnover(Lac.)

12.94

Day's High

57

Day's Low

55.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.06

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,926.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Securities Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

India Securities Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Securities Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Securities Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

87.58

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

308.2

40

0

Reserves

-2.17

343.51

16.68

Net Worth

393.61

403.47

36.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

133.78

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

133.78

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

12.06

View Annually Results

India Securities Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Securities Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VENKATESAN VENKATARAMANSINGANALLUR

Additional Director

VANKAT GOVIND RAGHAVAN

Director

MAHESH PRASAD MEHROTRA

Additional Director

NEERAJ GUPTA

Additional Director

ANIRUDH BOHRA

Company Secretary

MUKESH RANGA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Securities Ltd Merged

Summary

India Securities Ltd is engaged in the business of financing, investing and provides consultancy services. The company has three segments namely, consultancy services, financing activities and investment activities. The company is based in Mumbai.India Securities Ltd was incorporated on July 20, 1984 with the name Dear Leasing and Finance. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on July 27, 1984. In May 1, 1987, the company changed their name to India Factors Ltd. In May 23, 1996, they again changed their name to India Securities Ltd.In March 2009, as per the scheme of arrangement, the company de-merged the investment business of the company and transferred it to the Essar Securities Ltd.During the year 2010-11, the company pursuant to the agreement entered with Frontier Leasing and Finance Ltd transferred their Finance Division on slump sale basis with effect from September 1, 2010 for Rs.48.50 crore.In May 6, 2011, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Essar Telecommunications Holdings Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. ETHL Communications Holdings Ltd became a subsidiary of the company pursuant to amalgamation of Essar Telecommunications Holdings Pvt Ltd with the company.In July 1, 2011, the companys subsidiary ETHL Communications Holding Ltd entered into definitive agreements to sell their 10.97% stake in Vodafone Essar Ltd to Vodafone Group or their nominees for USD 1.26 billion. Subsequently, the sale of 5.485%
