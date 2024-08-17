Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹57
Prev. Close₹56.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.94
Day's High₹57
Day's Low₹55.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.06
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,926.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
87.58
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
308.2
40
0
Reserves
-2.17
343.51
16.68
Net Worth
393.61
403.47
36.64
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
133.78
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
133.78
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
12.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VENKATESAN VENKATARAMANSINGANALLUR
Additional Director
VANKAT GOVIND RAGHAVAN
Director
MAHESH PRASAD MEHROTRA
Additional Director
NEERAJ GUPTA
Additional Director
ANIRUDH BOHRA
Company Secretary
MUKESH RANGA
Reports by India Securities Ltd Merged
Summary
India Securities Ltd is engaged in the business of financing, investing and provides consultancy services. The company has three segments namely, consultancy services, financing activities and investment activities. The company is based in Mumbai.India Securities Ltd was incorporated on July 20, 1984 with the name Dear Leasing and Finance. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on July 27, 1984. In May 1, 1987, the company changed their name to India Factors Ltd. In May 23, 1996, they again changed their name to India Securities Ltd.In March 2009, as per the scheme of arrangement, the company de-merged the investment business of the company and transferred it to the Essar Securities Ltd.During the year 2010-11, the company pursuant to the agreement entered with Frontier Leasing and Finance Ltd transferred their Finance Division on slump sale basis with effect from September 1, 2010 for Rs.48.50 crore.In May 6, 2011, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Essar Telecommunications Holdings Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2010. ETHL Communications Holdings Ltd became a subsidiary of the company pursuant to amalgamation of Essar Telecommunications Holdings Pvt Ltd with the company.In July 1, 2011, the companys subsidiary ETHL Communications Holding Ltd entered into definitive agreements to sell their 10.97% stake in Vodafone Essar Ltd to Vodafone Group or their nominees for USD 1.26 billion. Subsequently, the sale of 5.485%
