India Securities Ltd Merged Management Discussions

India Securities Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
INDIA SECURITIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure & Developments
During the F.Y 2010-11, Indian economy has shown growth rate of 8.6% marked
by growth in agriculture and continued momentum in manufacturing and
service sectors. However, high inflation and global economic scenario
continues to pose serious threats for the growth in financial service
sector and the general economic growth in the current fiscal.
Opportunities & Threats
Since focus of Company is to continue as investment holding company,
management will look out for strategic investment opportunities in key
emerging sectors and sustain the existing consultancy business. As Company
has discontinued finance business, it will have isolated risk to market
uncertainties.
Operations and Financial Performance
During the year under review, your Company has earned a Total Income of Rs.
7.64 crore from business operations, compared to Rs. 10.45 crore in the
previous year. Company has sold the finance undertaking and is pursuing
consultancy and advisory services business apart from being an investment
holding company.
The Honble High court of Judicature at Madras has approved the scheme of
amalgamation of Essar Telecommunications Holdings Private Limited with the
Company vide its order dated April 21, 2011. Both the companies have filed
the copies of the court order with Registrar of Companies, Tamilnadu and
the scheme of amalgamation has come into force w.e.f. May 6, 2011.
Accordingly, Company was vested with 10.97% stake in Vodafone Essar
Limited, Essars Telecom Venture in partnership with Vodafone Group (held
through its subsidiary ETHL Communications Holdings Limited) and the
Company has issued 67,62,30,000 equity shares of Re 1 each and 15,41,000
Non Cumulative Preference shares of Rs. 2000 each on May 10, 2011 in
consideration for the amalgamation. The erstwhile Compulsorily Convertible
Preference Shares(CCPS) issued by the Company have been converted into
equity shares as a part of scheme of amalgamation with the permission of
the holders of CCPS.
In line with Essar Groups decision to exit from the telecom venture, on
1st July 2011, Companys subsidiary ETHL Communications Holding Limited has
entered into definitive agreements to sell its 10.97% stake in Vodafone
Essar Limited to Vodafone Group or its nominees for USD 1.26 billion.
Subsequently, the sale of 5.485% stake is effected to the nominee of
Vodafone for INR 2800 crores. The sale of balance 5.485% shall be
consummated by 15th February 2012 and is secured by bank guarantee for the
purchase consideration issued by ING Bank N. V. Hongkong.
As approved by shareholders at the court convened meeting held on July 26,
2011, the scheme of amalgamation of ETHL Communications Holdings Limited
with the Company is in final stage and awaits approval from Honble High
court of Judicature at Chennai and at Mumbai.
Delisting of Equity Shares
The resolution for delisting of equity shares from Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited has been duly approved with requisite majority through postal
ballot declared on September 27, 2011. Company has also received in
principle approval for the same from Bombay Stock
Exchange Limited and is in process of completing the formalities for public
announcement as required under SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares)
Regulations, 2009. Upon successful completion of delisting, the promoters
intend to consolidate the company with unlisted group investment companies
to form a single investment holding company focusing strategic investment
in group companies.
Shifting of Registered Office
During the year under review, Company Law Board, Mumbai bench had passed an
order approving the shifting of registered office of the Company from
Mumbai in the State of Maharashtra to Chennai in the State of Tamilnadu
w.e.f. May 31, 2010.
Segmentwise Performance
Company is continuing only Advisory & Consultancy Business and other
Financial Services. However, since finance business was carried out only
for the part of the year, segment wise performance has been provided under
note no. 8 of the notes to accounts annexed to balance sheet.
Outlook
The outlook for the year 2011-12 continues to be of cautious optimism.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS:
There are no unclaimed/unpaid deposits as on 31.03.2011.