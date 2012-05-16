India Securities Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
87.58
19.96
19.96
Preference Capital
308.2
40
0
Reserves
-2.17
343.51
16.68
Net Worth
393.61
403.47
36.64
Minority Interest
Debt
1,411.42
3.73
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
1,805.21
407.21
36.64
Fixed Assets
23.48
26.96
27.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,767.03
325.93
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.54
49.7
0.36
Inventories
0
21.87
18.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.44
3.99
4.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.12
32.3
7.69
Sundry Creditors
-1.38
-1.95
-16.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.64
-6.51
-13.9
Cash
7.16
4.62
8.61
Total Assets
1,805.21
407.21
36.64
