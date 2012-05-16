iifl-logo-icon 1
India Securities Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

56.25
(-0.88%)
May 16, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Securities Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

87.58

19.96

19.96

Preference Capital

308.2

40

0

Reserves

-2.17

343.51

16.68

Net Worth

393.61

403.47

36.64

Minority Interest

Debt

1,411.42

3.73

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

1,805.21

407.21

36.64

Fixed Assets

23.48

26.96

27.52

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,767.03

325.93

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.54

49.7

0.36

Inventories

0

21.87

18.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.44

3.99

4.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.12

32.3

7.69

Sundry Creditors

-1.38

-1.95

-16.09

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.64

-6.51

-13.9

Cash

7.16

4.62

8.61

Total Assets

1,805.21

407.21

36.64

