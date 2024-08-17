India Securities Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
2,788.22
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,788.22
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
61.31
Total Income
2,849.54
Total Expenditure
56.7
PBIDT
2,792.84
Interest
0
PBDT
2,792.84
Depreciation
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
425.26
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2,367.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,367.39
Extra-ordinary Items
9.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,357.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
50.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
87.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
21,91,50,064
Public Shareholding (%)
25.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
65,66,46,272
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.98
PBIDTM(%)
100.16
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
84.9
