India Securities Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

56.25
(-0.88%)
May 16, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2011

Gross Sales

2,788.22

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,788.22

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

61.31

Total Income

2,849.54

Total Expenditure

56.7

PBIDT

2,792.84

Interest

0

PBDT

2,792.84

Depreciation

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

425.26

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2,367.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,367.39

Extra-ordinary Items

9.97

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,357.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

50.97

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

87.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

21,91,50,064

Public Shareholding (%)

25.02

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

65,66,46,272

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.98

PBIDTM(%)

100.16

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

84.9

