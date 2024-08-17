India Securities Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
133.78
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
133.78
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
12.06
Total Income
145.86
Total Expenditure
488.61
PBIDT
-342.76
Interest
381.67
PBDT
-724.44
Depreciation
0.52
Minority Interest Before NP
-10.52
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-714.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-714.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-714.58
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
19.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,14,50,060
Public Shareholding (%)
25.78
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
14,81,16,256
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.22
PBIDTM(%)
-256.19
PBDTM(%)
-541.47
PATM(%)
-534
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.