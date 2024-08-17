iifl-logo-icon 1
India Securities Ltd Merged Annually Results

56.25
(-0.88%)
May 16, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

133.78

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

133.78

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

12.06

Total Income

145.86

Total Expenditure

488.61

PBIDT

-342.76

Interest

381.67

PBDT

-724.44

Depreciation

0.52

Minority Interest Before NP

-10.52

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-714.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-714.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0.12

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-714.58

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

19.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,14,50,060

Public Shareholding (%)

25.78

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

14,81,16,256

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.22

PBIDTM(%)

-256.19

PBDTM(%)

-541.47

PATM(%)

-534

