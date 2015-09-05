TO THE MEMBERS OF INDIACO VENTURES LIMITED

REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of INDIACO VENTURES LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2015, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENT’S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company’s Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act) read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS’ RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, Subject to Other Note No. 24 (2) on Non provision for Diminution in the value of Investment amounting to Rs. 1,903.75 Lacs, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

(a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2015; and

(b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(c) In the case of the Cash flow statement, of the Cash flows for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 (the Order) issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with Accounting Standards notified under the Act read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13th September, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2015, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2015, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

For V C Venkatraman & Co. Chartered Accountants (Regn. No. 111372W) Sd/- Place:Pune (V.C Venkatraman) (Partner) Date: 05.09.2015 (Membership No. 37730)

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets

(a) The Company has maintained memorandum of records showing details of fixed assets with original cost and depreciation written off in respect of identifiable units of assets and where such information for identifiable units of assets is not available, the records show the cost and depreciation written off in respect thereof as a group or class. However, comprehensive fixed assets register is being compiled.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) During the year, the company has not disposed any assets.

(ii) In respect of Inventories:-

According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory of securities have been held in dematerialized form and are verified with the demat account statements at reasonable intervals.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of shares held in Demat Account followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation of the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

The transaction-wise stock details are compiled for control over the stocks of securities and necessary details are obtained from the custodians of shares and securities from the Depository Participants. Discrepancies noticed on verification have been properly dealt with.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan secured or unsecured to the Companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly clauses (iii) (b), (iii) (c) & (iii) d of the Order are not applicable.

As informed to us, the Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from Companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act 1956. Accordingly clauses (iii) (f) & (iii) g of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of fixed assets and for the sale of services. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any major weaknesses in such internal controls. (v) The Company has not accepted deposits from public. (vi) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under clause 148(1) of the Act, for the products/services of the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing, with the appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues amounting to Rs.8,72,386/-in respect of Service Tax and Professional Tax.

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute other than following :

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (Rs.in Lacs) Income tax Act, 1961 Assessment due 22.01 F.Y. 2005-06 ITAT Mumbai Assessment due 764.73 F.Y. 2007-08 CIT (Appeals) Mumbai Assessment due 456.25 F.Y. 2009-10 CIT (Appeals) Mumbai Assessment due 22.47 F.Y.2010-11 CIT (Appeals), Mumbai

(viii) The company’s accumulated losses at the end of the financial year exceeded 50% of the net worth of the company and has incurred cash loss during the year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(ix) According to the records of the company examined by us, and the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institutions or banks as at the balance sheet date.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the term loan obtained by the Company was applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.