Indiaco Ventures Ltd Share Price

6.77
(4.96%)
Mar 20, 2017|09:53:08 AM

Indiaco Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.77

Prev. Close

6.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

6.77

Day's Low

6.77

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.28

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indiaco Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indiaco Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indiaco Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:21 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.60%

Non-Promoter- 3.24%

Institutions: 3.23%

Non-Institutions: 57.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indiaco Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

3.71

3.71

3.71

3.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.11

22.38

22.88

23.54

Net Worth

23.82

26.09

26.59

27.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

-0.06

-1.19

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0.05

0.14

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.05

0.14

0.02

Other Operating Income

0.38

0.38

0

-0.05

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Indiaco Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indiaco Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

GOPALRAO GANGADHARRAO PATWARDHAN

Director & CFO

SURESH SIDDHESHWAR INGALE

Director

MOHAN GENAJI PARMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indiaco Ventures Ltd

Summary

IndiaCo Ventures Limited is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in the business of private equity investments. The Company runs under three business groups: Investment Group, Advisory Group and Strategic Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1983.The investment group primarily invests and monitors IndiaCos capital and private equity funds. Advisory Group services include advisory services to private equity and ventures capital funds on capital deployment; private equity placement services to companies; business strategy and financial restructuring services, and due diligence and valuation services. The Companys subsidiaries include IndiaCo Telecom Private Limited (ITPL), which focuses on investing in companies manufacturing telecom infrastructure hardware products and telecom infrastructure products and services, and IndiaCo Healthcare Private Limited (IHPL), which focuses on tertiary services in the healthcare segment.
