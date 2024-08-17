SectorFinance
Open₹6.77
Prev. Close₹6.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹6.77
Day's Low₹6.77
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.28
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
3.71
3.71
3.71
3.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.11
22.38
22.88
23.54
Net Worth
23.82
26.09
26.59
27.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
-0.06
-1.19
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0.05
0.14
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.05
0.14
0.02
Other Operating Income
0.38
0.38
0
-0.05
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
GOPALRAO GANGADHARRAO PATWARDHAN
Director & CFO
SURESH SIDDHESHWAR INGALE
Director
MOHAN GENAJI PARMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indiaco Ventures Ltd
Summary
IndiaCo Ventures Limited is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in the business of private equity investments. The Company runs under three business groups: Investment Group, Advisory Group and Strategic Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1983.The investment group primarily invests and monitors IndiaCos capital and private equity funds. Advisory Group services include advisory services to private equity and ventures capital funds on capital deployment; private equity placement services to companies; business strategy and financial restructuring services, and due diligence and valuation services. The Companys subsidiaries include IndiaCo Telecom Private Limited (ITPL), which focuses on investing in companies manufacturing telecom infrastructure hardware products and telecom infrastructure products and services, and IndiaCo Healthcare Private Limited (IHPL), which focuses on tertiary services in the healthcare segment.
Read More
