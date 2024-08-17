Indiaco Ventures Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
0
0.05
0.14
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.05
0.14
0.02
Other Operating Income
0.38
0.38
0
-0.05
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.38
0.43
0.14
-0.02
Total Expenditure
2.42
0.86
0.54
2.39
PBIDT
-2.02
-0.41
-0.4
-2.42
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-2.02
-0.41
-0.4
-2.42
Depreciation
0.25
0.3
0.4
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.27
-0.73
-0.8
-2.42
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.27
-0.73
-0.8
-2.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.27
-0.73
-0.8
-2.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.23
-0.25
-0.28
-0.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.71
5.8
5.8
5.8
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,11,94,785
1,11,94,785
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
60.38
60.38
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
73,42,000
73,42,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
39.61
39.61
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-839.99
-285.71
-8,066.66
PBDTM(%)
0
-839.99
-285.71
-8,066.66
PATM(%)
0
-1,460
-571.42
-8,066.66
