Indiaco Ventures Ltd Annually Results

6.77
(4.96%)
Mar 20, 2017|09:53:08 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

0

0.05

0.14

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.05

0.14

0.02

Other Operating Income

0.38

0.38

0

-0.05

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.38

0.43

0.14

-0.02

Total Expenditure

2.42

0.86

0.54

2.39

PBIDT

-2.02

-0.41

-0.4

-2.42

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-2.02

-0.41

-0.4

-2.42

Depreciation

0.25

0.3

0.4

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.27

-0.73

-0.8

-2.42

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.27

-0.73

-0.8

-2.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.27

-0.73

-0.8

-2.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.23

-0.25

-0.28

-0.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.71

5.8

5.8

5.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,11,94,785

1,11,94,785

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

60.38

60.38

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

73,42,000

73,42,000

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

39.61

39.61

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-839.99

-285.71

-8,066.66

PBDTM(%)

0

-839.99

-285.71

-8,066.66

PATM(%)

0

-1,460

-571.42

-8,066.66

