Indiaco Ventures Ltd Summary

IndiaCo Ventures Limited is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in the business of private equity investments. The Company runs under three business groups: Investment Group, Advisory Group and Strategic Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1983.The investment group primarily invests and monitors IndiaCos capital and private equity funds. Advisory Group services include advisory services to private equity and ventures capital funds on capital deployment; private equity placement services to companies; business strategy and financial restructuring services, and due diligence and valuation services. The Companys subsidiaries include IndiaCo Telecom Private Limited (ITPL), which focuses on investing in companies manufacturing telecom infrastructure hardware products and telecom infrastructure products and services, and IndiaCo Healthcare Private Limited (IHPL), which focuses on tertiary services in the healthcare segment.