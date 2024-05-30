To the Members of

INDITALI A REFCON LIMITED

Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of INDITALI A REFCON LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required apd give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profits (including other =-

comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 17 (xiv) of the financial statements regarding the preparation of account^ on “Going Concern Basis”. The company have accumulated losses which in result eroded the entire net worth of the company and the liabilities of the company has exceeded the assets of the company as at Balance sheet date. There is no business activity in the company during the year which clearly indicated the existence of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters ~ :

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in . our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind-As Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements .

that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including; other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Comp any or ; to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users 1 taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events pr conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we/n&^C complIeS^with

relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the . matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

i. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far

as it appears from our examination of those books. 1

iii. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), <

Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

iv. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)

Rules, 2014.

v. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on

March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

vi. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. .

vii. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The company does not have any pending litigation which is required to be disclosed in its Ind AS Financial Statements;

b) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative which

there were any material unforeseeable losses;

c) The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to of :n any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities, (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. s ,

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has not used licensed accounting software for maintaining its books of account, it does not have features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditorss Report under section 197(16) of the Companies Act 2013, The company has not paid/provided for managerial remuneration during the year.

For Shah Kailash & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants FRN: 109647WAV100926 CA. Shreyans Shah Partner Place: Mumbai M. No.: 170979 Date: 30/05/2024

“Annexure A” to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal &

Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements .

of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

i. • TheCompany does not haveany tangible fixed assets and Intangible Assets on

its books of accounts. Hence reporting under clause 3 (1) (a) to (d) is not applicable to the company.

e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the proceedings have not been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a) As per explanation and information given to us, the company proposes to carry on the business activity and during the F.Y.2023-24,the company has no business activity which also results no inventories in the books of account. Hence reporting under this clause in not applicable to the company.

b) As per information, documents and explanations provided to us, the company has not availed working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. Hence reporting is not required under this clause.

iii. The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the act during the year. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii) (a) to (f) of the order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company hasnot given any loans or investments during the year. Hence the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Gompanies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security are not applicable to the company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

vii.

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our

examination of the books of account and records, the Company has been

generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of

Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues

with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations

given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in ;

arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the

date on which they become payable. 1

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

viii. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, there are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any loans or other borrowings from any banks, financial institutionsor on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures orassociate companies. Hence reporting under this clause is not applicable to the company.

x. :

a) In our opinion and according to the information andexplanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and

explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the

provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xi.

a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and , >

explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the

Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or

reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and1

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company duringthe year.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company does not have internal audit system since the company does not have ;

any business activity and is not required to have an internal audit system as per provision ofCompanies Act, 2013. :

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi.

a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

b) In our opinion and based on our examinationcompany has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our opinion,the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined ,

in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

xvii. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year amounting Rs 2.44 lakhs and in the immediately preceding financial year the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 2.38 lakhs.

xviii. The previous statutory Auditors term expired under sec. 139 (2)(a)of the CA 2013 during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there does not exist any material uncertainty as on the

date of the audit report and that company iscapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of the sec 135 of the companies act related to CSR is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT, AUDITORS REPORT ;v.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of INDITALI A REF C ON LIMITED on the financial statements for the period ended on 31st March, 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) ^

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Inditalia Refcon Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the “internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial 1 statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company;and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financialstatements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures maydeteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the size of the company along with explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, “based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.