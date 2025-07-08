Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.81
-12.79
-12.76
-12.76
Net Worth
-0.91
-0.88
-0.85
-0.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.05
-0.11
-0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.08
-0.06
-0.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-16.42
-51.02
-49.66
266.22
EBIT growth
-16.42
-51.02
-49.66
266.22
Net profit growth
-89.81
-51.92
-2,006.66
-109.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Navin Dalichand Sheth
Managing Director
Sujata Rajindar Mital
Independent Director
Dattatray Shankar Amonkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam. A. Bhura
Chairman
Vipul Gandh
Director
Shamika Prashant Masurka
Independent Director
Chirag Kantilal Patel
7 & 8 B IInd Floor West View,
No 1 309 S V Road Santacruz(W),
Maharashtra - 400054
Tel: 91-22-6120492/6160649
Website: http://www.ohminditalia.com
Email: ohminditalia@yahoo.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inditalia Refcon Ltd
