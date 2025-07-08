iifl-logo
Inditalia Refcon Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Inditalia Refcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inditalia Refcon Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:25 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.91%

Foreign: 11.91%

Indian: 28.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 59.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inditalia Refcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.9

11.9

11.9

11.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.81

-12.79

-12.76

-12.76

Net Worth

-0.91

-0.88

-0.85

-0.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.05

-0.11

-0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.08

-0.06

-0.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-16.42

-51.02

-49.66

266.22

EBIT growth

-16.42

-51.02

-49.66

266.22

Net profit growth

-89.81

-51.92

-2,006.66

-109.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Inditalia Refcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,221.6

50.4411,087.6765.130.16369.1499.25

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

3,710.7

25.448,620.8473.630.32515.67994.74

EPL Ltd

EPL

231.75

35.337,411.163.72.93316.732.15

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

780

15.655,046.496.610.9704.83324.24

Uflex Ltd

UFLEX

603.05

20.34,354.7171.210.51,947.09449.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inditalia Refcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Navin Dalichand Sheth

Managing Director

Sujata Rajindar Mital

Independent Director

Dattatray Shankar Amonkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam. A. Bhura

Chairman

Vipul Gandh

Director

Shamika Prashant Masurka

Independent Director

Chirag Kantilal Patel

Registered Office

7 & 8 B IInd Floor West View,

No 1 309 S V Road Santacruz(W),

Maharashtra - 400054

Tel: 91-22-6120492/6160649

Website: http://www.ohminditalia.com

Email: ohminditalia@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Inditalia Refcon Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Inditalia Refcon Ltd share price today?

The Inditalia Refcon Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Inditalia Refcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inditalia Refcon Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inditalia Refcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inditalia Refcon Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inditalia Refcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inditalia Refcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inditalia Refcon Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inditalia Refcon Ltd?

Inditalia Refcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inditalia Refcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inditalia Refcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

