Inditalia Refcon Ltd Management Discussions

The Company has been in losses due to closure of its project to manufacture Reefer Containers. Due to non payment of listing fees and interest, the Co.s securities have been suspended from trading by the BSE. The Company has sought waiver of overdue Listing Fees including arrears of fees and, interest from the BSE,CDSL&NSDL and expects a positive response from these agencies. The Company has no capacity to pay these arrears and revocation fees which aggregate to more than Rs.60 lacs.

If the request is approved, the Company shall take steps to dematerialise the securities and initiate trading on the BSE. Company has already appointed M/s.Purva Sharegestry (I) Pvt. Ltd. as RTA for the company.

