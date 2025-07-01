iifl-logo
Inditalia Refcon Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jul 202524 Jun 2025
Inditalia Refcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Change in designation of Mr. Vipul Gandhi The BOD today at their meeting appointed Mr. Vipul Gandhi as the Chairman of the Board and Company with immediate effect Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/07/2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2025)
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Inditalia Refcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled to approve financial results Approved Financial Results - Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202522 Apr 2025
Inditalia Refcon Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled for discussing appointment of new Directors and to take on record completion of tenure of Independent Director and other matters The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2025 has been revised to 30/04/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/04/2025 has been revised to 30/04/2025 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :26.04.2025) Appointed 3 Directors and took note of completion of tenure of 2 Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2025) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice dated February 13 2025 Approval of Quarterly & nine Months results-Dec 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting6 Jan 202527 Dec 2024
INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Director Appointment of Mr. Vipul Gandhi as Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2025) Revised Annexure & profile of Director appointed (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.01.2025) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approve Quarterly Results for Quarter ended September 30 2024 Half Yearly Financial Results for period ended September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Finalize AGM date 2. To consider reappointment of Navin Sheth and recommend the same to Shareholders 3. to take on record the draft secretarial audit report 4. Approve Boards Report Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
INDITALIA REFCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Quarterly Unaudited REsults for Quarter ended June 20 2024 Quarterly Results for quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

