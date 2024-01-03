Inditalia Refcon Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.9
11.9
11.9
11.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.81
-12.79
-12.76
-12.76
Net Worth
-0.91
-0.88
-0.85
-0.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0.37
0.36
0.33
0.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.54
-0.52
-0.52
-0.54
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.54
-0.54
-0.54
-0.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.54
-0.54
-0.54
-0.57
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.53
-0.53
-0.53
-0.56
