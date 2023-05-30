TO THE MEMBERS OF INDOWORTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Qualified Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of INDOWORTH HOLDINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31stMarch, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, (statement of changes in equity) and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023,the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) The Company hold shares in unlisted equities and these investments are shown at cost, The physical share certificates were not produced before us and the Company has not assessed the fair value measurement of above investments nor has provided for any provision for diminution ..

b) Attention is invited to loans and advances given in earliers years which are subject to confirmation and no provison for doubtful debt has been done by the management.

c) The Company has not done -provision of gratuity under Ind AS-19 during the year.

Our opinion is modified.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. We conducted our audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics

3. Emphasis on matters

a) Attention in invited to Note 21.9 wherein a sum Rs 1,125 Lakhs is included in other current assets, paid to Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited (ARCIL) towards part consideration for settlement of dues of other entities and their respective guarantors.

b) Note No 21.10 wherein a sum of Rs 137.13 Lakh paid to respective Banks towards part consideration for settlement of dues of other entities and their respective guarantors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. Other matter

The Comparative financial statement for the year ending 31.03.2023 were audited by previous auditor whose report dated 30.05.2023, expressed a modified opinion those standalone financial statement. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

6. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible fo r the matters stated in section 134(5) of the . Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial

I statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes

in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with6 the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtained reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue and auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high label of assurance, but is not the guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs with always detect a material misstatement when it exist. Misstatement can arise from fraud or error and the considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

?Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

?Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

?Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matters specified in the said Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that

a) We have sought and, except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure - B.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its s directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with amended Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position, wherever ascertainable.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there was any material foreseeable loss.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing

or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. There has been no declaration of dividend by the Company during the year.

vi. Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, which included test checks, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Our examination of the audit trail was in the context of an audit of financial statements carried out in accordance with the Standard of Auditing and only to the extent required by Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have not carried out any audit or examination of the audit trail beyond the matters required by the aforesaid Rule 11(g) nor have we carried out any standalone audit or examination of the audit trail.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 8 of the Independent Standalone Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s. INDOWORTH HOLDINGS LIMITED (Formerly Uniworth Securities Limited) on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31,2023.

i) a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its fixed assets. As informed to us no discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) The Company does not hold any immoveable property hence this clause is not applicable.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

e) There are no proceeding initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act ,1988 and the rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii) a) The Company has no inventory during the period under audit hence, clause 3 ii(a) of the order are not applicable to Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits hence, clause 3 ii(a) of the order are not applicable to Company.

iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirement under paragraphs 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv) The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186. Therefore,the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73,74,75, and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extend notified.

vi) Maintenance of Cost records as prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) the Act, is not applicable.

vii) a) On the basis of examination of books of account of the Company and on the basis of information and explanation given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues and no undisputed amount payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) On the basis of examination of books of account of the Company and on the basis of information and explanation given to us by the management, there were no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the records of the company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Acts ,1961, that has not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short term and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its related companies.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in clause (xi)(c ) of the Order is not applicable to us .

xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it , the reporting under clause 3(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not require to comply with provision of Section 138 of the Act.Hence,the provisions stated paragraph 3(xiv) (a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable

xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable as the Company is yet to attain the required amount of net worth, turnover or net profit as specified in Section 135 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx ) is not applicable

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 8(f) of the Independent Standalone Auditors Report of even date to the members of M/s INDOWoRtH HOLDINGS LIMITED (Formerly Uniworth Securities Limited) on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31,2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Indoworth Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Notes on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implication and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets ,the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Notes") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and issued by ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk .The procedure selected depend on the auditors depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement , whether due to fraud and error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and disposition of the assets of the Company.

ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and the directors of the company. and

iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unamortized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of contracts, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financing reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion ,the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024,based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.