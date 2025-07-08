Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹10.05
Prev. Close₹10.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.05
Day's Low₹10.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.25
P/E8.89
EPS1.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.53
0.54
0.6
0.57
Net Worth
1.77
1.78
1.84
1.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.23
0.37
0.18
1.54
yoy growth (%)
-36.57
97.4
-87.85
-2.44
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.27
As % of sales
0
0
0
82.48
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.15
-0.09
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.06
0
0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
5.75
-0.01
0
-0.02
Working capital
-27.16
0.16
1.39
11.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.57
97.4
-87.85
-2.44
Op profit growth
-84.5
512.58
-85.88
83.2
EBIT growth
-102.83
395.34
-83.37
131.88
Net profit growth
-104
833.63
-90.24
324
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.27
0.24
0.41
0.19
0.19
Other Income
0
0
0
0.01
0.01
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Non Executive Director
Meena Lohia
Independent Director
Vivek Chaudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shyam Kumar Rathi
Executive Director
Harish Kanth Mandre
Independent Director
Kaushal Kumar
2 Nazar Ali Lane Geen Acres,
4th Floor Flat-4A,
West Bengal - 700019
Tel: +91-033-40726029
Website: http://www.uniworthsecurities.com
Email: uniworthsecuritieslimited@gmail.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata - 700 019
Tel: 91-33-40116700/22806
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
