Your directors have pleasure in presenting their 38th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

During the year under review, financial performance of your Company was as under:

Particulars 31st March, 2024 (Rs. in Lakhs 31st March, 2023 (Rs. in Lakhs Total Income 20.34 29.60 Profit before Interest and Depreciation 0.47 2.44 Less: Interest - - Profit before Depreciation 0.47 2.44 Less: Depreciation 1.01 1.72 Profit before Extra- Ordinary item (0.55) 0.72 Less :Extra Ordinary Item - - Profit before Tax before Extra- Ordinary item (0.55) 0.72 Less: Provision for Taxation - 2.83 Less : Deferred Tax (0.06) (0.20) Profit After T ax for the year (0.49) (1.91) Other Comprehensive Income (0.49) 4.49 Total comprehensive Income of the year (0.98) 2.58 Add : Balance b/f from previous year 44.30 41.72 Profit available for appropriation 43.30 44.30 Appropriations : General Reserve - - Dividend on Equity Shares - -

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, total Income mainly from commission activities stood decreased to Rs. 15.15 Lakhs as against Rs. 29.40 Lakhs in the previous year. Loss after Tax amounts to Rs. 0.49 Lakhs as against Rs. 1.91 Lakhs in Previous year.

BUSINESS/FUTURE OUTLOOK:

Steps are being taken to increase existing business activities and also consider possibilities of starting fresh ventures.

DIVIDEND:

In view of losses, the Directors regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

AMOUNTS TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES:

In view of losses incurred by the Company, the Directors regret their inability to recommend any amount to be transferred to the reserves for the Financial Year 2023-24.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

No change in the nature of the Business has taken place during the year under review. CHANGES IN SHARE CAPITAL:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there have been no changes in the share capital of the Compa ny.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively except deficiencies in operating effectiveness in respect of old outstanding of trade receivables, advances to parties and some old creditors for expenses;

f. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Meena Lohia (DIN: 02331504), is liable to retire by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for reappointment and the same is proposed for approval at the ensuing AGM.

During the year 2023-2014 under review Mr. Kaushal Kumar (DIN : 08035025) was appointed as Director ( Non-executive & Independent) of the Company with effect from 30.05.2023 and subsequently he has resigned as Director with effect from 13.08.2023. Further, he was again appointed as Director (Non-executive & Independent) of the Company with effect from 04.09.2023.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors of the Company have made a declaration confirming the compliance of the conditions of the independence stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Act.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

The Company did not accept/renew any fixed deposits from public and no fixed deposits were outstanding or remained unclaimed as on March 31, 2024.

MEETING OF BOARD:

6 (Six) Board meetings were held during the financial year 2023-24 under review. The details of which are given below: -

Board Meeting held during the year Date of Board Meeting Total Strength of the Board No. of Directors present 30.05.2023 05 02 14.08.2023 05 02 04.09.2023 04 02 14.11.2023 04 02 12.12.2023 04 02 13.02.2024 04 02

MEETING OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

4 (Four) meetings of Audit Committee were held during the financial year 2023-24 review. The details of which are given below: -

Audit Committee Meeting held during the year Date of Audit Committee Meeting Total Strength of the Audit Committee No. of Members present 30.05.2023 3 2 14.08.2023 3 2 14.11.2023 3 2 13.02.2024 3 2

MEETING OF STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

4 (Four) meetings of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held during the financial year 2023-24 under review. The details of which are given below: -

Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting held during the year Date of Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting Total Strength of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee No. of Members present 19.04.2023 3 2 13.07.2023 3 2 12.10.2023 3 2 09.01.2024 3 2

SHARE TRANSFER COMMITTEE:

The role of the Committee is to deal with issuance of duplicates of share certificates, transmission of shares and transfer of shares.

As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with effect from 1st April, 2019 except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting transfer of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialized form with a depository.

The Board of Directors has appointed the Company Secretary as compliance officer of the Company to monitor the share transfer process.

The composition and attendance of the members in the following Committee Meetings during the year 2023-24 were as under:

Name of the Director Category Number of meetings during the Financial Year 2023-24 Held Attended Mr. Harish Kant Mandhre Chairman Non Independent, Executive 1 1 Mr. Kaushal Kumar * Member Independent, Non-Executive 1 1 Mrs. Meena Lohia Member Non Independent, Non-Executive 1 1

* Mr. Kaushal Kumar, Director was appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from 30.05.2023 and subsequently he has resigned as Member with effect from

13.08.2023. Further, he was again appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from

04.09.2023.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the Company as the paid up capital of the Company is less than Rs. 10 Crores and Net Worth was less than Rs. 25 Crores as on the last day of the previous financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchanges in India, is presented in a separate section which forms part of the Annual Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return in format MGT -9 for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been enclosed with this report as "Annexure II".

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Act in connection with Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company since the Company falls below the threshold limit.

AUDITORS REPORT:

The observations made by Auditors in their Auditors Report with reference to notes to financial statements are self explanatory and need no comments, forms part of this report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 12, 2023, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, subject to approval of shareholders, have approved the appointment of M/s R K Chandak & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number 319248E) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of M/s Goenka Shaw & Co., Chartered Accountants,

(FRN 319075E), as Statutory Auditors of the Company, till the conclusion of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2024. Tenure of M/s R K Chandak & Co., Chartered Accountants will be completed on this forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Further, the Board of Directors of the Company has, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on September 03, 2024, proposed the appointment of M/s R K Chandak & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 319248E), as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a term of five consecutive years from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of forty third Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2029.

APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Company has appointed M/S. P. K. Bothra & Co., Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

In terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd September, 2024 have appointed M/s K K Sanganeria & Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditors, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Report of the Secretarial Auditors for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 is given as "Annexure I" which forms part of this report.

BOARDS VIEW:

The observations of the Auditors report have been dealt with in the Notes on Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, and being self explanatory, do not call for any further clarifications.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS:

The Company has not issued any Equity Shares with differential Rights during the financial year.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS:

The Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options during the financial year.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES:

The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares during the financial year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate on the date of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of the Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Related Party transactions that were entered during the financial year on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There were no materially significant related party transactions which were in conflict with interest of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY, ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 the required information relating to the "Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption" do not apply to the Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

In terms of Section 134(3)(n) of the Act, the Board of Directors has adopted a comprehensive risk management policy which includes identification of element of risk, its mitigation and other related factor. The Board periodically reviews the same. No Risk Management Committee has been constituted since it is not covered by the requirements of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act. The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("NRC") reviewed the performance of the Individual Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the Individual Director to the Board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the Chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and elected Chairman of the each meeting was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent Directors, at which the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed.

• The Nomination and Remuneration Committee as specified u/s 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 was formed with a view to reviewing and making recommendations on annual salaries, performance, commissions, perquisite and other employment conditions of Executives and Officials. The Committees also takes into consideration

remuneration practices followed by leading Companies as well as information provided by reputed consultants while determining the overall remuneration package.

• During the year under review the Nomination and Remuneration Committee met once on 14.02.2024.

• The following are the members of the Committee at present:

Name Designation Executive/Non-Executive/Independent Mr. Kaushal Kumar * Chairman Non- Executive & Independent Mr. Vivek Chaudhary Member Non- Executive & Independent Mrs. Meena Lohia Member Non- Executive & Non-Independent

* Mr. Kaushal Kumar, Director was appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from 30.05.2023 and subsequently he has resigned as Member with effect from

13.08.2023. Further, he was again appointed as Member of the Committee with effect from

04.09.2023.

RECEIPT OF ANY COMMISSION BY MD / WTD FROM A COMPANY OR FOR RECEIPT OF COMMISSION / REMUNERATION FROM ITS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY:

No receipt of any commission by MD / WTD from a Company has been made.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES :

Your Company doesnt have any subsidiary, Joint Venture or associates.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No significant & material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunal.

STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations, which are well supplemented by surveillance of Internal Auditors.

DISCLOSURE ON ESTABLISHMENT OF A VIGIL MECHANISM:

In pursuant to the provision of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy to establish a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees of the Company to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the companys code of conduct or ethics policy. The Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.uniworthsecurities.com.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION:

The Company has complied with all the applicable environmental law and labour laws. The Company has been complying with the relevant laws and has been taking all necessary measures to protect the environment and maximize worker protection and safety.

POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT:

The Company is committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employee and has formulated "Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment".

During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has not received any complaints pertaining to Sexual Harassment.

FRAUD REPORTING:

There was no fraud reported by the Auditors of the Company under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

During the period under review, no employee of the Company drew remuneration in excess of the limits specified under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and hence no disclosure is required to be made in the Annual Report.

CERTIFICATE FROM PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY ON NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS:

Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of Companies by the Board Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such statutory authority is annexed as "Annexure III".

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge with gratitude the co-operation and assistance received from all concerned and particularly the Stakeholders of the Company.