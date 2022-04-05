Indoworth Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.06
0
0.07
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
5.75
-0.01
0
-0.02
Working capital
-27.16
0.16
1.39
11.42
Other operating items
Operating
-27.17
0.19
1.38
11.46
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0.01
-0.32
Free cash flow
-27.17
0.2
1.39
11.14
Equity raised
1.14
1.03
1.04
1.08
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.09
Financing
12.99
25.78
24.37
11.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.04
27.01
26.79
23.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.