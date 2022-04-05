iifl-logo
Indoworth Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.05
(0.00%)
Apr 5, 2022

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.06

0

0.07

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

5.75

-0.01

0

-0.02

Working capital

-27.16

0.16

1.39

11.42

Other operating items

Operating

-27.17

0.19

1.38

11.46

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0.01

-0.32

Free cash flow

-27.17

0.2

1.39

11.14

Equity raised

1.14

1.03

1.04

1.08

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.09

Financing

12.99

25.78

24.37

11.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-13.04

27.01

26.79

23.55

