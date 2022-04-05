iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Indoworth Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.05
(0.00%)
Apr 5, 2022|03:14:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indoworth Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.23

0.37

0.18

1.54

yoy growth (%)

-36.57

97.4

-87.85

-2.44

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.27

As % of sales

0

0

0

82.48

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.15

-0.09

-0.09

As % of sales

68.21

42.54

49.55

5.89

Other costs

-0.06

-0.12

-0.08

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.92

33.46

42.71

4.97

Operating profit

0.01

0.08

0.01

0.1

OPM

5.86

23.98

7.73

6.65

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0

0.06

0

0.07

Taxes

5.75

-0.01

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-2.77

-26.07

-30.99

-30.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.05

0

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.05

0

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-104

833.63

-90.24

324

NPM

-0.85

13.58

2.87

3.57

Indoworth Hold. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indoworth Holdings Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.