Indoworth Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.53
0.54
0.6
0.57
Net Worth
1.77
1.78
1.84
1.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.77
1.78
1.84
1.81
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.28
0.29
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.45
1.25
1.3
1.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.02
0.17
0.32
Debtor Days
497.02
Other Current Assets
14.28
14.42
14.52
14.51
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-14.75
-13.19
-13.39
-13.45
Cash
1.91
0.21
0.13
0.01
Total Assets
1.76
1.78
1.84
1.81
