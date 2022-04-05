iifl-logo
Indoworth Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

10.05
(0.00%)
Apr 5, 2022|03:14:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.24

1.24

1.24

1.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.53

0.54

0.6

0.57

Net Worth

1.77

1.78

1.84

1.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.77

1.78

1.84

1.81

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.28

0.29

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.45

1.25

1.3

1.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.02

0.17

0.32

Debtor Days

497.02

Other Current Assets

14.28

14.42

14.52

14.51

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-14.75

-13.19

-13.39

-13.45

Cash

1.91

0.21

0.13

0.01

Total Assets

1.76

1.78

1.84

1.81

