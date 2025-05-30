iifl-logo
Indoworth Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

10.05
(0.00%)
Apr 5, 2022|03:14:51 PM

Indoworth Hold. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202521 May 2025
Audited Results Uniworth Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.03.2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202510 Feb 2025
outcome of Board Meeting dated 10.02.2025
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
UNIWORTH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th September 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Tuesday 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. UNIWORTH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The meeting of the Audit committee of the company, which was scheduled today i.e. 13 November 2024 to interalia, review the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, has been adjourned for want-of further clarification(s) and information(s) on financials of the company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024, as required by the members of Audit Committe. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held today, dated November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
UNIWORTH SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of provision of Regulation 29 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Rawdon Chambers 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani 4th Floor Unit 4B Kolkata - 700 017 to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please note that vide our letter dated 27th June 2024 we had informed the Trading Window Closure with effect from Monday 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results to the Stock Exchange in compliance with the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and the Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading. Unaudited Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

