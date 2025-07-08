Indoworth Holdings Ltd Summary

Indoworth Holdings Ltd was incorporated in the year March 19th, 1985. The Company is currently engaged in the trading and distribution of different types of products and material.During F.Y 2016-17, name of the Company was changed from Uniworth Securities Limited to Indoworth Holdings Limited with effect from 21 November 2016.In FY17, the registered office of the Company was changed from 113, 114, Gambhir ndustrial Estate, C Wing, Vishweshwar Nagar Road, Off Aarey Road, Goregaon (E), Mumbai - 400 063 to B-130, MIDC, Butibori Industrial Area, Nagpur- 441 122 with effect from 07 August 2017.During the year 2018, the registered office of the Company was changed from B-130, MIDC, Butibori Industrial Area, Nagpur- 441 122 to Green Acres, 2 Nazar Ali Lane, 4th Floor, Flat 4A, Kolkata - 700 019 with effect from 24 July 2018 by way of Special Resolution passed through process of Postal Ballot/remote e-voting. Accordingly CIN of the Company has been changed from L51900MH1985PLC035670 to L51900WB1985PLC227336.