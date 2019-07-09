To the Members,

Your directors have pleasure in submitting their 30th Annual Report of the Company- together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

1. PERFORMANCE & FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder:

(AMOUNT IN RS)

PARTICULARS F.Y. 2021-22 F.Y. 2020-21 Net Sales / Income from Business Operations 827655132 96394110 Other Income 6789 - Total Income 827661921 96394110 Total Expenditure 826370627 95917224.73 Profit Before Tax 1291294 476885.27 Less: Tax Expenses 335736.44 97231 Current Tax Profit/(Loss) After Tax 955557.56 379654.27 Basic & Diluted Earnings per Equity Share 0.32 0.13

2. OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Gross revenues for this financial year stood at Rs 82,76,55,132 as against Rs. 9,63,94,110 in the previous year. After providing for depreciation and taxation the net profit of the Company for the year under review was placed at Rs. 9,55,557.56 as compared to Rs. 3,79,654.27 in the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

No Dividend was declared for the current financial year due to conservation of Profits incurred by the Company. The provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund, do not apply as there was no dividend declared and paid by the Company.

4. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.The details of the investments made by company are given in the notes to the financial statements.

5. DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity capital as on March 31, 2022 was Rs. 3,00,00,000. No Bonus Shares were issued neither company bought back any of its securities during the year under review. The company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

7. EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

A company shall not be required to attach the extract of the annual return with the Boards report in Form No. MGT 9, in case the web link of such annual return has been disclosed in the Boards report in accordance with sub-section (3) of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Web Link to access annual return is https://www.innovationsoftwareexports.com/.

8. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

However, the Board has adopted the Policy in terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 to ensure that all Related Party Transactions with Related Parties shall be subject to a policy and approval or ratification in accordance with Applicable Law. This Policy contains the policies and procedures governing the review, determination of materiality, approval and reporting of such Related Party Transactions. The Policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded in the Companys website i.e., www.innovationsoftwareexports.com.

9. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

Management and Business Risk Evaluation is an ongoing process within the Organization. Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has framed a Risk Management Policy for the Company. The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis.

At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the business or existence of the Company.

10. CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance" against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The code laid down by the Board is known as "model code of conduct". The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.innovationsoftwareexports.com. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

11. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre- clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

12. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Annexure B and is attached to this report.

13. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Company held 08 (Eight) Board meetings during the financial year.

1. 30/06/2021

2. 13/08/2021

3. 26/09/2021

4. 22/10/2021

5. 15/11/2021

6. 31/12/2021

7. 17/01/2022

8. 14/02/2022

14. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, the designation of Mr. Karan Singh (Din No. 08920008) an Additional executive Director of the company is changed to Additional Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30/06/2021.

During the year under review, the designation of Mr. Karan Singh (Din No. 08920008) an Additional Non-executive Director of the company is changed to Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 30/11/2021.

During the year under review Ms. Lata Manral has resigned from the designation of Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 31/12/2021.

During the year under review Mr. Nitesh Goyal has appointed for the designation of Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 20/01/2022.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees if any and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board /Committee of the Company.

None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified for being appointed as Director, as specified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014. Necessary Resolution(s) along with disclosure(s) / information(s) in respect of the directors seeking appointment /re- appointment at the ensuing AGM has been annexed to the Notice convening the ensuing AGM. In terms of Schedule V of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof, your Company has identified the list of core skills/expertise/competencies which are required in the context of the Companys business (es) and sector(s) for it to function effectively and those which are actually available with the Board.

15. PARTICULARS OF MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

The information required under Section 197 of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given below:

I. The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year:

Directors Ratio to median remuneration Ms. Rita Thapa - Mr. Karan Singh - Ms. Rashmi Katiyal - Mrs. Priyanka Goutam -

II. There was no increase in remuneration of directors, chief financial officer in the financial year so the percentage increase in remuneration cannot be expressed. Moreover, some appointments were made during the financial year and hence information is for part of the year, the same is not comparable.

III. Percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year: Nil

IV. Number of permanent employees on the rolls of Company: 8

V. Average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration:

There was no increase in remuneration during the financial year.

VI. The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors: N.A.

VII. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the company:

The Company affirms remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company.

VIII. There is no employee whose remuneration exceeds the limits prescribed under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

16. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The details regarding remuneration to Directors are given below:

A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Managing Director:

SN Particulars of Remuneration Name of Whole-time Director: Ms. Rita Thapa (Rs. In lacs) Total Amount (Rs. in Lacs) 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 0.00 0.00 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - 2 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section - - 3 17(3) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - 4 Stock Option - - 5 Sweat Equity - - Commission - as % of profit Others Total 0.00 0.00

Ceiling as per the Act: 10% of the profits calculated under section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013.

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of Directors Total Amount 1 Independent Directors (Rs. in Lacs) Ms. Rashmi Katiyal Ms. Priyanka Goutam Fee for attending board committee meetings 0.00 0.00 0.00 Commission - - - Others - - - Total (1) 0.00 0.00 0.00

2 Other Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Karan Singh Total Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Fee for attending board committee meetings 0.00 0.00 Commission - - Others - - Total (2) 0.00 0.00 Ceiling as per the Act 1% of the profits calculated under section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013.

C. Remuneration to Key Managerial Personnel other than MD/Manager/WTD (Rs in lacs)

S.N Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel CFO Total Ms. Rita Thapa 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 0.00 0.00 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income- tax Act, 1961 - - (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 - - 2 Stock Option - - 3 Sweat Equity - - 4 Commission - as % of profit - - 5 Others, please specify - - Total 0.00 0.00

17. DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

In terms of the Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Clause 49(II)(B)(7)(b) of the erstwhile Listing Agreements, the Company has adopted a familiarization programme for the Independent Directors. The details of the said program are available on the website of the Company i.e., www.innovationsoftwareexports.com.

18. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The Audit Committee as on 31st March 2022 comprises of the following three directors: -

(a) Ms. Priyanka Gautam- Chairperson

(b) Mr. Karan Singh

(c) Ms. Rashmi Katiyal

The Audit Committee as on 03rd September 2022 comprises of the following three directors:

(a) Ms. Rashmi Katiyal - Chairperson

(b) Ms. Guddo

(c) Ms. Anamika

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of co-employees of the Company.

The policy on vigil mechanism is available on the website of the company i.e.,

www.innovationsoftwareexports.com.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 14th February, 2022 has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the individual directors performance including that of independent directors.

The parameters based on which the evaluation process is being carried out is fixed by the Board in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013.

In a separate meeting of independent Directors held on 14th February, 2022, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the Chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and nonexecutive directors.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submits its Responsibility Statement: -

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures;

(b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and operating efficiently.

Internal financial control means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

20. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

21. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE ENDS OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company- occurred between the end of the financial year to which these financial statements relate on the date of this report.

22. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The provisions of Section 134(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to our Company. There was no foreign exchange inflow or Outflow during the year under review.

24. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

Mr. Ankur Singh, Practicing Company Secretary, (ICSI Membership No. ACS 60761) has been appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year ended 31st March, 2022.

The Secretarial Audit Report received from the Secretarial Auditor is annexed to this report marked as Annexure - C and forms part of this report.

25. EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE AUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS

The Statutory Auditor Report as well as Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which needs any explanation or comment of the Board.

26. LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited, Mumbai.

Pursuant to the notification of the regulations, your Company has entered into new Listing Agreement with the aforesaid Stock Exchanges respectively as mandated under the said Regulations.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain transparency in its operations & hence it complies with the Corporate Governance requirements.

The Corporate Governance Report as per Schedule V(C) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and requisite Certificate of Compliance from Statutory Auditor regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance are not applicable to the company as per regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

28. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the Company comprising of management perception, risks and concerns, internal control systems are annexed and forms part of the Annual report.

29. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

The Statutory Auditor not reported/found and fraud and suspicious transactions under subsection (12) of section 143 other than those which are reportable to the central government.

30. INTERNAL AUDIT, INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company had engaged M/s Parmeet Kaur & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2021-22. The scope of their work includes review of processes for safeguarding the assets of Company, effectiveness of systems and processes and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. Management is having tight control on all the operations of the Company. All expenses are scrutinized and approved by the top management. The Company has adequate system so as to have proper check and control on every department. Deviation from established system, if any, are placed before Audit Committee of the Board for review and corrective action to be taken, if any.

31. COST AUDIT & COST RECORD

During the year, the Company was not covered under the provisions of Cost Audit.

32. DISCLOSURE PURSUANT TO SECTION 22 OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the Company has a policy on prevention of and affirmative action for sexual harassment of women, about which all the employees are communicated periodically. For this purpose, the Company has also constituted an Internal Complaints Committees. At the beginning or end of the financial year under report, no cases were pending and during the year, no cases were filed or disposed of under that Act.

33. VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

34. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no material related party transactions with the Companys Promoters, Directors, Management or their relatives, which could have had a potential conflict with the interests of the Company

35. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your directors place on records their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companys activities during the year under review.

Your directors thank the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company and also appreciate the dedicated services rendered by the employees at all levels.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Sd/

Rita Thapa

Managing Director

DIN:08920345

Date: 03rd September 2022

Place: Delhi