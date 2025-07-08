iifl-logo
Innovation Software Exports Ltd Share Price Live

1.07
(0.00%)
Jul 9, 2019|02:08:20 PM

  • Open1.07
  • Day's High1.07
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.07
  • Day's Low1.07
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.61
  • EPS3.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Innovation Software Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Innovation Software Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovation Software Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovation Software Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.62

-2.56

-2.63

-2.73

Net Worth

1.38

0.44

0.37

0.27

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.06

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.04

-0.7

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

-0.73

-0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.01

-0.64

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-478.55

-101.85

910.07

-40.05

EBIT growth

-621.37

-101.34

799.81

-39.92

Net profit growth

-1,063.54

-100.72

772.17

-39.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Innovation Software Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Innovation Software Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Rita Thapa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Goyal.

Additional Director.

Anamika

Addtnl Independent Director

Ms. Guddo

Registered Office

Plot No 51 Anna Salai,

Seemencherry (OMR),

Tamil Nadu - 600119

Tel: 91-44-24501274

Website: http://www.innovationsoft.in

Email: kbcchennai@gmail.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Innovation Software Exports Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company offers a wide range of courses. These include courses for 12th pass/ college students, graduates and working professi...
Read More

Reports by Innovation Software Exports Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Innovation Software Exports Ltd share price today?

The Innovation Software Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovation Software Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovation Software Exports Ltd is ₹0.32 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovation Software Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovation Software Exports Ltd is 0.34 and 0.23 as of 09 Jul ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovation Software Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovation Software Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovation Software Exports Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Jul ‘19

What is the CAGR of Innovation Software Exports Ltd?

Innovation Software Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.78%, 3 Years at 4.41%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovation Software Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovation Software Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

