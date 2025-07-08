Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.07
Prev. Close₹1.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.07
Day's Low₹1.07
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.32
P/E0.34
EPS3.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.62
-2.56
-2.63
-2.73
Net Worth
1.38
0.44
0.37
0.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.06
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.7
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
-0.73
-0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.01
-0.64
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-478.55
-101.85
910.07
-40.05
EBIT growth
-621.37
-101.34
799.81
-39.92
Net profit growth
-1,063.54
-100.72
772.17
-39.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Rita Thapa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Goyal.
Additional Director.
Anamika
Addtnl Independent Director
Ms. Guddo
Plot No 51 Anna Salai,
Seemencherry (OMR),
Tamil Nadu - 600119
Tel: 91-44-24501274
Website: http://www.innovationsoft.in
Email: kbcchennai@gmail.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Innovation Software Exports Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company offers a wide range of courses. These include courses for 12th pass/ college students, graduates and working professi...
