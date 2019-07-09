Innovation Software Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.62
-2.56
-2.63
-2.73
Net Worth
1.38
0.44
0.37
0.27
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.38
0.44
0.37
0.27
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.3
0.27
-0.06
0.26
Inventories
0.15
0.15
0.03
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.86
26.14
48.56
11.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.56
20.12
21.41
0.18
Sundry Creditors
-35.32
-42.52
-1.91
-11.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.95
-3.62
-68.15
-0.25
Cash
0.08
0.16
0.42
0.01
Total Assets
1.39
0.44
0.37
0.28
