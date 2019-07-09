Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.06
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.04
-0.7
-0.05
As % of sales
0
70
0
0
Other costs
-0.05
0
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
7.61
0
0
Operating profit
-0.05
0.01
-0.72
-0.07
OPM
0
22.38
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
-0.73
-0.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.31
-46.05
0.19
3.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0
-0.73
-0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.05
0
-0.73
-0.08
yoy growth (%)
-1,063.54
-100.72
772.17
-39.91
NPM
0
8.82
0
0
