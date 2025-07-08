Innovation Software Exports Ltd Summary

Innovation Software Exports Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company offers a wide range of courses. These include courses for 12th pass/ college students, graduates and working professionals to improve their skills and knowledge in any one area. They provide short term and long term courses. Innovation offers flexible course timings to suit 12th pass students, college students or working professionals. We also provide special training and academic project guidance for universities and colleges at their premises.The focus is on providing quality IT education in India, comparable to standards set by educational institutions anywhere in the world. Our training staff strives to be globally recognized as a provider of a trusted, reliable resource to quality software courses and we have a most comprehensive list of software courses offered by our industry experts.The copmpany maintains very high standards in our Training. The courses are developed keeping in mind the Industry trends and requirements, Their course curriculum are constantly updated to adapt new innovations. Their courses also include projects and they provide impactful learning material. Their students are taught workplace skills. Here the focus is on developing soft skills such as communication, personality development &team work. These skills increase their job prospects as they add those skills that employers are looking for.