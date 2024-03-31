To The Members of

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited

(formerly known as Innovatus Entertainment Networks pvt ltd)

Report on the Audit of the Financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited ("the Company"), formerly known as Innovatus Entertainment Networks pvt ltd which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as amended ("Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Directors Report (the "Reports"), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited ("the Company") formerly known as Innovatus Entertainment Networks pvt ltd as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and its joint operations companies incorporated in India (retain as applicable) based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

ANNEXURE - B: Report under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date on the accounts of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited (the "Company") formerly known as Innovatus Entertainment Networks pvt ltd for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i. According to the information & explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified during the year by the management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the fixed assets at reasonable intervals. According to the information & explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment (including right to use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder and hence, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the order is not applicable.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has complied the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts deemed to be deposits during the year and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

vi. Where maintenance of cost records not been applicable to the company, Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. According to the information & explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities during the year. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods & Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of any dispute except as under:

Nature of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount in Rs Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2022 Outstanding Demand Rs. 10,45,180 and Outstanding Interest Rs. 1,67,216 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2021 Outstanding Demand Rs. 2,67,700 and Outstanding Interest Rs. 56,217 Income Tax Act Outstanding demand Central Processing Centre (CPC) of the Income Tax Department AY 2018 Outstanding Demand Rs. 13,34,130 and Outstanding Interest Rs. 8,46,549

The Company has not make any provision this amount in financial statement as at 31-03-2024, the Company is of the opinion that it is unlikely that they will be liable to pay the above amount.

Further, Company has not deposited any amount against its outstanding TDS liability for the current year and previous years.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. Based on information and explanation provided by the management of Company and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company,

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(a) is not applicable to that extent.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) The Company has applied term loan during the year including unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year for the purpose for which the loans were obtained and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x.(a) During the year, the company has raised moneys Rs. 15.48 crores by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and the details are as under:-

ce per Share/warrant pe of Security Issued pe of Issue . of Shares/ warrant uity Shares tial Public Offer 48,000

(b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment -

No. pe of Security Issued pe of Issue . of Shares/ warrant ce per Share/warrant NA - - -

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(C) Whistle-blower complaints have not been received during the year by the Company.

xii. The company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 31, 2024 for the period under audit. Internal audit is applicable to the Company as per the Provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Company has informed that they have appointed Mr. Gupta Sajankar & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Reg. No. 028289C) on September 04, 2023 as internal auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 & 2024-25. However, we were unable to obtain the Internal Audit Reports of the Company, hence the Internal Audit Reports have not been considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities during the year and hence, the company is not required to obtain certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of books and records of the company there are no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on either ongoing projects or other than ongoing projects under section 135 of the Act and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company;

xxi. The company does not have subsidiary companies so consolidated financial statements are not required to prepare.