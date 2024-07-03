iifl-logo-icon 1
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Share Price

22.05
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:26:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.05
  • Day's High22.05
  • 52 Wk High70
  • Prev. Close21
  • Day's Low22.05
  • 52 Wk Low 19.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E77.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value43.1
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

22.05

Prev. Close

21

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

22.05

Day's Low

22.05

52 Week's High

70

52 Week's Low

19.05

Book Value

43.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.37

P/E

77.78

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.67%

Non-Promoter- 57.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

2.41

2.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.26

2.42

0.34

2.04

Net Worth

13.22

4.83

2.35

2.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd

Summary

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited was originally incorporated with the name Innovatus Entertainment Networks Private Limited on September 12, 2012. The Company was converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited on January 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on February 24, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company offer all the Direct marketing solutions- Management, CRM, B2B and B2C, Activations and Exhibitions. The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The Companys strength is media buying where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. Another strength lies in understanding the resources, which make up everything in accomplishing their goals.Under Event Management, the Company services comprise of Entire Event Co-ordination, Pre and Post event Publicity, Production, Printing and Distribution Literature, Venue Research and Booking, Staffing, Guest speakers, Celebrity Management, Transport, Accommodation and Catering, Translators, On-site management, Most advanced technical support, Stage planning, Devising appropriate system for execution and Post event analysis.Under Activation, it comprises School/college activation, Mall promotion, society promotion, road shows, Joggers park activity and Corporate Park. Under Exhibition solution, it covers Event Production,
Company FAQs

What is the Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd share price today?

The Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is ₹53.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is 77.78 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is ₹19.05 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd?

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.32%, 6 Month at -66.64%, 3 Month at -40.10% and 1 Month at -16.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.32 %

