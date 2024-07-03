Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹22.05
Prev. Close₹21
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹22.05
Day's Low₹22.05
52 Week's High₹70
52 Week's Low₹19.05
Book Value₹43.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.37
P/E77.78
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
2.41
2.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.26
2.42
0.34
2.04
Net Worth
13.22
4.83
2.35
2.05
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd
Summary
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited was originally incorporated with the name Innovatus Entertainment Networks Private Limited on September 12, 2012. The Company was converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited on January 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on February 24, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company offer all the Direct marketing solutions- Management, CRM, B2B and B2C, Activations and Exhibitions. The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The Companys strength is media buying where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. Another strength lies in understanding the resources, which make up everything in accomplishing their goals.Under Event Management, the Company services comprise of Entire Event Co-ordination, Pre and Post event Publicity, Production, Printing and Distribution Literature, Venue Research and Booking, Staffing, Guest speakers, Celebrity Management, Transport, Accommodation and Catering, Translators, On-site management, Most advanced technical support, Stage planning, Devising appropriate system for execution and Post event analysis.Under Activation, it comprises School/college activation, Mall promotion, society promotion, road shows, Joggers park activity and Corporate Park. Under Exhibition solution, it covers Event Production,
Read More
The Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is ₹53.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is 77.78 and 0.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd is ₹19.05 and ₹70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -35.32%, 6 Month at -66.64%, 3 Month at -40.10% and 1 Month at -16.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.