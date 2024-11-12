|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Enclosed herewith.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board intimation enclosed herewith. Board meeting outcome enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed herewith. Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the business submitted vide intimation dated June 17, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024) enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The proposal of investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL) by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL); (ii) Appointment of requisite intermediaries (Valuer Consultants) required for the purpose of abovementioned investment; (iii) Authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL) and to constitute a committee for the same; and (iv) any other business with the permission of the chair. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Enclosed herewith. enclosed herewith
