iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Board Meeting

24.28
(1.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Innovatus Enter. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other matters with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting5 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board intimation enclosed herewith. Board meeting outcome enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve enclosed herewith. Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the business submitted vide intimation dated June 17, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024) enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The proposal of investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL) by way of purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL); (ii) Appointment of requisite intermediaries (Valuer Consultants) required for the purpose of abovementioned investment; (iii) Authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. Aventez Media & Technologies Limited (AMTL) and to constitute a committee for the same; and (iv) any other business with the permission of the chair. Enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.04.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Enclosed herewith. enclosed herewith

Innovatus Enter.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.