Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

24.29
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.96

2.41

2.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.26

2.42

0.34

2.04

Net Worth

13.22

4.83

2.35

2.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.52

1.52

1.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.18

0.16

0.17

0.17

Total Liabilities

13.4

6.51

4.04

3.74

Fixed Assets

0.7

0.84

1.03

1.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.25

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8

4.89

2.91

2.43

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.87

6.54

4.17

4.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.46

0.06

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-4.65

-1.08

-0.75

-1.9

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.68

-0.63

-0.51

-0.34

Cash

2.45

0.78

0.11

0.04

Total Assets

13.4

6.51

4.05

3.73

