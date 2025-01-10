Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.96
2.41
2.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.26
2.42
0.34
2.04
Net Worth
13.22
4.83
2.35
2.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.52
1.52
1.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.16
0.17
0.17
Total Liabilities
13.4
6.51
4.04
3.74
Fixed Assets
0.7
0.84
1.03
1.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.25
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8
4.89
2.91
2.43
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.87
6.54
4.17
4.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.46
0.06
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-4.65
-1.08
-0.75
-1.9
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.68
-0.63
-0.51
-0.34
Cash
2.45
0.78
0.11
0.04
Total Assets
13.4
6.51
4.05
3.73
