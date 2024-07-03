Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd Summary

Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited was originally incorporated with the name Innovatus Entertainment Networks Private Limited on September 12, 2012. The Company was converted into a public limited company and name of the Company was changed to Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited on January 20, 2022. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion was issued on February 24, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company offer all the Direct marketing solutions- Management, CRM, B2B and B2C, Activations and Exhibitions. The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The Companys strength is media buying where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. Another strength lies in understanding the resources, which make up everything in accomplishing their goals.Under Event Management, the Company services comprise of Entire Event Co-ordination, Pre and Post event Publicity, Production, Printing and Distribution Literature, Venue Research and Booking, Staffing, Guest speakers, Celebrity Management, Transport, Accommodation and Catering, Translators, On-site management, Most advanced technical support, Stage planning, Devising appropriate system for execution and Post event analysis.Under Activation, it comprises School/college activation, Mall promotion, society promotion, road shows, Joggers park activity and Corporate Park. Under Exhibition solution, it covers Event Production, Exhibition, Design and Fabrication, Semi and Permanent Displays Electrical Construction and Consultation, Graphic illustration and Production, Lighting, Semi and Permanent Sign age and Bill Board, Lettering, Global Exhibit Management, Custom and System Rental Program, and AV Equipments.The Company is planning to come out with a Public Issue consisting of issuing upto 15,48,000 Equity Shares and by raising capital of Rs. 7.74 crores through Fresh Issue.