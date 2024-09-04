Dear Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 12th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The key highlights of the Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and comparison with the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 are summarized below:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31,2023 Revenue from Operations 1,992.89 1,093.93 Other income - - Total Revenue 1,992.89 1,093.93 Less: Total expenses 1,900.21 1,029.63 Profit Before Tax 92.67 64.30 Less: Tax Expenses 28.47 16.04 Profit after Tax 64.20 48.26 Basic Earnings per share of face value of Rs10/ - each 1.62 2.00 Diluted Earnings per share of face value of Rs10/- each 1.62 2.00

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & FUTURE OUTLOOK:

During the year under review, the revenue of the Company increased to Rs 1,992.89Lakhs compared to Rs 1,093.93 Lakhs in the previous year. The profit after tax for the year increased to Rs 64.20 Lakhs as compared to Rs 48.26 Lakhs in the previous year.

The operating and financial performance of your Company has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms a part of the Annual Report.

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING:

Your Directors are pleased to inform that, During the year under review, your Company completed the initial public offering of its equity shares ("IPO") by way of issue of 15,48,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each of the Company, for cash at a price of Rs. 50/- (Rupees Fifty Only) per equity share (including premium of Rs. 40 per share).

Pursuant to listing of equity shares on stock exchanges, your Company enjoys the benefit of enhanced brand name and creation of public market for the equity shares of the Company.

DIVIDEND:

Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of your company has decided to transfer any amount to the General Reserves account for the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of the business or any activity of business of the Company.

CHANGE IN REGISTERD OFFICE

During the year under review, there is no change/shifting of registered office. However subsequent to the closing of Financial year the Company has sift its registered office from Office No. 407, Crescent Royale, Off New Link Road Andheri West, Mumbai - 400053 to 105. Richa Industrial Estate Premises Co-Operative Society Limited, Plot No. 8/29, Off. New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053

CHANGES IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Authorised Share Capital:

During the year under review, the Company has not increased its authorised share capital.

Paid-up Share Capital:

During the year under review, pursuant to initial public offering of its equity shares ("IPO"), the company has allotted 15,48,000 (Fifteen Lakh Forty Eight Thousand) equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, for a cash at a price of Rs. 50/ - (Rupees Fifty Only) per equity share.

Furthermore, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights, has not bought back any shares, it has neither issued sweat equity shares and does not have any scheme to fund its employees to purchase the equity shares of the Company.

ALTERATION IN MEMORANDUM

During the year under review, the has not altered its Memorandum of Association (MOA). DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted/ invited deposits from the public falling within the ambit of section

73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014. During the year, the Company has not taken any loan from its directors.

HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review, our Company does not have any holding, subsidiary, joint ventures and associate companies.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of your Company comprises of 04 (Four) Directors, of which 1 (one) is Non-Executive Directors, 2 (Two) is Non-Executive Independent Directors & 01 (one) is Executive Directors. The details are as follows:

DIN Name of the Director Designation 09746349 Sanjay Dattaram Khanvilkar Managing Director 08046769 Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (Resiged wef 23/03/2024) Non -Executive Director 09571985 Ujwala Kisan Pagare Non-Executive and Independent Director 09572022 Harshal Vilas Wagh Non-Executive and Independent Director 10478019 Mr. Kishor Anil Kokate (Appointed wef 01/04/2024 Non -Executive Director

On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, none of the above directors are disqualified under Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are also not debarred by SEBI or any other Statutory authority for holding office of a Director.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, following are the Key Managerial Personnels of the Company:

Name of the Key Managerial Personnel Designation Mr. Rajendra Waman Banote Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ms. Sonal Gandhi* (Resigned w.e.f 04/09/2023) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Ms. Disha Jain (Appointed w.e.f 04/10/2023) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors are appointed for a term of 5 years and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Further, the Company has received the declarations from the Independent Directors confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the amended provisions of Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, the same has been taken on the records of the Company in the Board meeting.

There has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than receiving the Sitting fees, Commission, if any, and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committees of the Company.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the SEBI Regulations, the Company has worked out a Familiarisation Programme for the Independent Directors, with a view to familiarise them with their role, rights and responsibilities in the Company, nature of Industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company, etc.

Through the Familiarisation Programme, the Company apprises the Independent Directors about the business model, corporate strategy, business plans and operations of the Company. The Directors are also informed about the financial performance, annual budgets, internal control system, statutory compliances etc. They are also familiarised with Companys vision, core values, ethics and corporate governance practices.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of your Company have carried out Annual Performance evaluation of:

(i) Their own performance as a whole;

(ii) Individual Directors Performance; and

(iii) Performance of all Committees of the Board for the Financial Year 2023-2024.

The performance of the Board as a whole and of its committees was evaluated by the Board through structured questionnaire which covered various aspects such as the composition and quality, meetings and procedures, contribution to Board processes, effectiveness of the functions allocated, relationship with management, professional development, adequacy, appropriateness and timeliness of information etc. Taking into consideration the responses received from the Individual Directors to the questionnaire, performance of the Board and its Committees was evaluated. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year under review, the Board of Directors met 13 (Thirteen) times. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the details of the Meetings of Board of Directors are as follows:

Sr. Date of Board No Meeting No. of Director Entitled to attend No. of Director Presented 1 25/05/2023 4 4 2 23/08/2023 4 4 3 04/09/2023 4 4 4 03/10/2023 4 4 5 14/11/2023 4 4 6 10/02/2024 4 4

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return in Form MGT-7 as required under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the following weblink: www.innovatus.info.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are given in the respective notes to the Financial Statements.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the (Listing Obligations Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report of the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the Guideline and direction of the SEBI & Stock Exchange accordingly the company has been adhering to the directions and guideline, as required and if applicable on the Companies size and type as per Regulations 15 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation,2015 the Corporate Governance is not applicable on SME Listed Companies.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors of your Company have formed various Committees, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as a part of the best corporate governance practices, the terms of reference and the constitution of those Committees is in compliance with the applicable laws.

In order to ensure focused attention on business and for better governance and accountability, the Board has constituted the following committees:

1. Audit Committee;

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee;

1. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Constitution of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship Ujwala Kisan Pagare Chairman Independent Director Harshal Vilas Wagh Member Independent Director Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (Resiged wef 23/03/2024 Member Non - Executive Director Mr. Kishor Anil Kokate Member Non- Executive Director (Appointed wef 01/04/2024

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company is the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

2. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship Ujwala Kisan Pagare Chairman Independent Director Harshal Vilas Wagh Member Independent Director Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (Resiged wef 23/03/2024 Member Non Executive Director Mr. Kishor Anil Kokate (Appointed wef 01/04/2024 Member Non Executive Director

3. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

Name of the Member Designation Nature of Directorship Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (Resiged wef 23/03/2024 Chairman Non - Executive Director Mr. Kishor Anil Kokate (Appointed wef 01/04/2024 Chairman Non - Executive Director Ujwala Kisan Pagare Member Independent Director Harshal Vilas Wagh Member Independent Director

AUDITORS AND REPORTS Statutory Auditors

During the year under review, M/s. Piyush Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 140711W) was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the 09th general meeting held on September 30, 2021 for a term of 5 years, till the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company, on such remuneration as may be agreed by the Board, in addition to the reimbursement of service tax and actual out of pocket expenses incurred in relation with the audit of accounts of the Company.

The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. Further, the Auditors have expressed an Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to provisions of the Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Statutory Auditor of the Company s nor the Secretarial Auditor have reported any incident of fraud to the Audit or the Risk Committee during the year under review.

Secretarial Auditor and Secretarial Audit Report

During the year under review, the provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the

Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable on the Company.

INSTANCES OF FRAUD, IF ANY, REPORTED BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any fraud under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COST AUDIT AND MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

As on March 31, 2024, the provisions related to maintenance of Cost records as specified by the Central Government under Section 148 (1) of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, such Cost accounts and the Cost records are not required to maintained by the Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Board has formulated and adopted a Related Party Transactions Policy ("RPT Policy") for the purpose of identification, monitoring and reporting of related party transactions. The RPT Policy as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website viz. www.innovatus.info.

All the Related Party Transactions entered into during the financial year were entered in the Ordinary course of business and at an arms length basis. There are no materially significant Related Party Transactions made by the Company with its Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other Designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Further, since there were no transactions with the related parties, hence the disclosure was not required to be reported by the Company in Form AOC-2. The members may refer to the notes to the financial statements for further Disclosures.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal financial controls. Further, the members of the Audit Committee interact with the Statutory Auditors and the management in dealing with matters within its terms of reference. During the year, such controls were assessed to find out any weaknesses in them. Services of professional consultants were obtained to remove such weaknesses wherever required and ensuring that the internal financial controls are robust and are operating effectively.

The Company is complying with all the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The accounting records are maintained in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in India. This ensures that the financial statements reflect true and fair financial position of the Company.

The details of the internal financial control systems and their adequacy are included in a detailed manner in Management Discussions and Analysis Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

As on March 31, 2024, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the

Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

No significant material orders have been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Companys relations with all its employees remained cordial and satisfactory during the year under review.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as "Annexure I".

The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is available for inspection and any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification as required under Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 not applicable on the Company as the Company is listed on the SME platform and the exemption is granted to the Companies listed on the SME platform under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015.

Further member are requested to refer "Annexure II" to the board Report for certificate.

INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre- clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. Further the Directors and all the designated persons have confirmed that they have adhere to the code.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(3) of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as follows:

A CONSERVATION OF ENERGY i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Your Company accords highest priority to energy conservation and is committed for energy conservation measures including regular review of energy consumption and effective control on utilisation of energy. The Company has designed its facilities keeping in view the objective of minimum energy loss. The Company has taken all steps to conserve Energy in the work places by educating and training the employees to conserve energy. The Company has installed invertor AC in areas which are operating extended hours. Energy saving LED lights are installed at various laboratories and collection centres. Every year, energy audit is conducted at Central Laboratory of the Company which is carried out by Independent Professional Agency. ii) Steps taken by the Company for utilising alternate sources of energy The Company being in the service industry does not have any power generation units and did not produce/generate any renewable or conventional power iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipment The Capital investment on energy conservation equipment is insignificant. B TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION i) Efforts made towards technology absorption The Company being in Service Sector has adopted all new technology in terms of new software and hardware and latest machinery with automated processes available in the current Techno-environment and commensurate to the size, scale and complexity of its operations. ii) Benefits derived from technology absorption Technology absorption has helped the Company to provide better and more accurate service to the Customers. iii) Details of Imported technology (last three years) - Details of technology imported Nil - Year of Import N.A. - Whether technology being fully absorbed N.A. - If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and reasons thereof N.A. iv) Expenditure incurred on Research and development Nil

C FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO (Rs in Lakhs)

i) Foreign Exchange inflow NA ii) Foreign Exchange outflow NA

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLEBLOWER

The Company has in place a vigil mechanism as required under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for Director and employees to report their genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud, or violation of the Companys code of conduct, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Policy on Vigil Mechanism and Whistleblower is available on the website of the Company and can be accessed through the following weblink: www.innovatus.info.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has an Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at the workplace, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. During the year, there were no complaints were received.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

All the Shares of your Company are in Dematerialization mode. The ISIN of the Fully Paid-Up Equity Shares of your Company is INE0LYO01018.

SHARE TRANSFER SYSTEM Nomination Facility

Shareholders who hold shares in physical form and wish to make/ change a nomination in respect of their shares in the Company, as permitted under Section 72 of the Companies Act, 2013, may submit request to Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) the prescribed Forms SH-13/SH-14.

Shares held in Electronic Form

Shareholders holding shares in electronic form may please note that instructions regarding change of address, bank details, email address, nomination and power of attorney should be given directly to the Depository Participant (DP).

Shares held in Physical Form

As on 31st March 2024, all the share held by the shareholders were in dematerialised form.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Company complies with all the applicable provisions of the same during the year under review.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

A. In preparation of the Annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024; the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

B. They have selected such accounting policies as mentioned in the notes to the Financial Statements and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the Statement of Affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

C. They have taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

D. They have prepared the Annual accounts on a going concern basis;

E. They have laid down internal finance controls to be followed by the Company and such internal finance controls are adequate and operating effectively;

F. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws an such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis as explained in a separate Section in this Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

APPRECIATIONS

Your Directors acknowledge the valuable contribution of all its employees at all levels in the continuous growth of the Company and making it a dominant player in the market.

The Directors would also like to thank the Companys Joint Venture Partners, Banks and other Stakeholders for their continued co-operation and support in the Companys growth and in its operations.

For Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited For Innovatus Entertainment Networks Limited Sd/- Sd/- Sanjay Dattaram Khanvilkar Harshal Vilas Wagh Managing Director Director DIN: 09746349 DIN: 09572022 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 04/09/2024 Date: 04/09/2024

GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

The Company is registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Corporate Identity Number (CIN) allotted to the Company by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is U74120MH2012PLC235621.

Annual General Meeting for FY 2023-24

Annual General Meeting (day, date, time and venue) Monday, September 30, 2024; 05:00 PM at 105. Richa Industrial Estate Premises Co-Operative Society Limited, Plot No. 8/29. Off. New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai- 400053 Financial Year 01st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 Book Closure Date 24.09.2024 to 30.09.2024 (both days inclusive) Registered Office Innovatus Entertainment Network Limited 105. Richa Industrial Estate Premises Co-Operative Society Limited, Plot No. 8/29, Off. New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400053 Name and Address of Stock Exchanges where Companys securities are listed BSE Limited (SME Platform) Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: 543951 Listing fees The Annual Listing fees for the financial year have been duly paid to the Stock Exchange (BSE Limited). Share Registrar and Transfer Agents Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited 9, Shiv Shakti Industrial Est, J. R. Boricha Marg, Opp. Kasturba Hospital Ln, Lower Parel (E), Mumbai - 400011 Tel:+912249614132/319988101 Email:support@purvashare.com Website:www.purvashare.com Company Secretary & Compliance officer Ms. Disha Jain

Market Price Data

(High, Low during each month in last financial year 2023-24)

Month High Price Low Price Aug-23 50 36.98 Sep-23 40.49 31.15 Oct-23 34.99 28.25 Nov-23 30.89 26.5 Dec-23 33 26.71 Jan-24 57.8 29.45 Feb-24 50 41 Mar-24 44 30.3

B. Other Information

i. Half Yearly and Yearly financial results

The Half yearly and Annual Results of the Company are available on the website of the Company https://innovatus.info. The Half-Year Results and Annual Results of the Company are regularly submitted to the

Stock Exchanges in accordance with the Listing Agreement and are published in a leading English daily newspaper.

The Investors section on the Companys website keeps the investors updated on material developments in the Company by providing key and timely information such as Financial Results, Annual Reports etc. Members also have the facility of raising queries/making complaints on share related matters through a facility provided on the Companys website.

The Company has a dedicated help desk with email ID: cs@innovatus.info.

Stock Code: 543951 ISIN: INE0LYO01018

Month Open Price High Price Low Price Close Price No.of Shares No. of Trades Total Turnover (Rs.) Aug-23 50 50 36.98 39.61 1788000 559 80672940 Sep-23 39.61 40.49 31.15 34.99 264000 88 9669930 Oct-23 31.77 34.99 28.25 31 120000 40 3819570 Nov-23 28.51 30.89 26.5 27 114000 38 3248100 Dec-23 26.9 33 26.71 32.7 159000 49 4761210 Jan-24 30.01 57.8 29.45 48.88 1221000 393 57068460 Feb-24 48 50 41 41 174000 55 8095740 Mar-24 44 44 30.3 30.5 327000 90 11451870

Distribution of Shareholding as on 30th March, 2024

Sr.No. Category (Equity Shares) No. of Shareholders % of Shareholders No. of Shares held % Shareholding Amount (Rs) % to Capital 1 1 - 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 101 - 200 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 201 - 500 4 1.01 804 0.02 8040 0.02 4 501 - 1000 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 1001 - 5000 333 83.67 999000 25.24 9990000 25.24 6 5001 - 10000 47 11.81 309000 7.81 3090000 7.81 7 10001 - 100000 10 2.51 240000 6.06 2400000 6.06 8 100001 and Above 4 1.01 2409196 60.87 24091960 60.87 Total 398 100 3958000 100 39580000 100

Pattern of Shareholding as on 31st March, 2024

Category Of Shareholders No Of Shares held at the beginning of year No Of Shares held at the end of year % Change 31/03/2023 30/03/2024 Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Share s A. Promoters (1) Indian (a) Individuals/ HUF 0 0 0 0.00 514560 0 514560 13.00 13.00 (d) Bodies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 189463 6 0 189463 6 47.87 47.87 Sub Total (A)(1): 0 0 0 0.00 240919 6 0 240919 6 60.87 60.87 (2) Foreign Total shareholding of Promoter (A) = (A)(1)+(A)(2) 0 0 0 0.00 240919 6 0 240919 6 60.87 60.87 B. Public Shareholding (1) Institutions (i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital upto Rs. 1 lakh 0 804 804 0.03 120380 4 0 120380 4 30.41 30.38 (ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 1 lakh 0 2409196 240919 6 99.97 144000 0 144000 3.64 -96.33 * N.R.I. 0 0 0 0.00 15000 0 15000 0.38 0.38 * TRUST 0 0 0 0.00 3000 0 3000 0.08 0.08 * HINDU UNDIVIDED FAMILY 0 0 0 0.00 174000 0 174000 4.40 4.40 * EMPLOYEE 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 * CLEARING MEMBERS 0 0 0 0.00 3000 0 3000 0.08 0.08 Sub-total (B)(2): 0 2410000 241000 0 100.00 154880 4 0 154880 4 39.14 -60.86 Total Public Shareholding (B) = (B)(1)+(B)(2) 0 2410000 241000 0 100.00 154880 4 0 154880 4 39.14 -60.86 C. TOTSHR held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs 0 0 0 0.00 0 0 0 0.00 0.00 GrandTotal(A + B + C) 0 2410000 241000 0 100.00 395800 0 0 395800 0 100.00 0.00

B. Shareholding of Promoters

SL No. Share Holders Name Share Holding at the beginning of the year Share Holding at the end of the year % change in share holding during the year 31/03/2023 30/03/2024 No of Shares % of Total Shares of the Company % of Shares Pledged / Encumbered to total shares No. of Shares % of Total Shares of the company % of Shares Pledged / Encumbered to total shares 1 MINIBOSS CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED 0 0.00 0.00 1606000 40.58 0.00 40.58 2 SANJAY DATTARAM KHANVILKAR 0 0.00 0.00 402000 10.16 0.00 10.16 3 RICH POCKETS ONLINE SERVICES LIMITED 0 0.00 0.00 288636 7.29 0.00 7.29 4 AZHARUDDIN RABBANI MULLA 0 0.00 0.00 112560 2.84 0.00 2.84

C. Change in Promoters Shareholding:

Share Holders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding at the end of the year Type SL No. 31/03/2023 30/03/2024 No of Shares % of Total Shares of the Company No. of Shares % change in share holding during the year 1 Miniboss Consultancy Private Limited 0 0.00 12-05-2023 1606000 66.64 1606000 66.64 Buy 30-03-2024 1606000 66.64 2 SANJAY DATTARAM KHANVILKAR 0 0.00 19-05-2023 402000 16.68 402000 16.68 Buy 30-03-2024 402000 16.68 3 RICH POCKETS ONLINE SERVICES LIMITED 0 0.00 19-05-2023 288636 11.98 288636 11.98 Buy 30-03-2024 288636 11.98 4 AZHARUDDIN RABBANI MULLA 0 0.00 12-05-2023 112560 4.67 112560 4.67 Buy 30-03-2024 112560 4.67

D. Shared holding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

SL No. Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding at the end of the year Type 31/03/2023 30/03/2024 No of Shares % of Total Shares of the Company No. of Shares % change in share holding during the year 1 MINIBOSS CONSULTANCY PRIVATE LIMITED 1606000 66.64 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 2 SANJAY DATTARAM KHANVILKAR 402000 16.68 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 3 RICH POCKETS ONLINE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED 288636 11.98 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 4 AZHARUDDIN RABBANI MULLA 112560 4.67 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 5 VIRALKUMAR RASIKBHAI PATEL 201 0.01 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 6 POOJA VIRALKUMAR PATEL 201 0.01 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 7 SANJAY SAHA 201 0.01 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 8 YOGESH JOTIRAM KALE 201 0.01 30-03-2024 NA 0.00 9 MAHENDRA KUMAR PODDAR HUF(HUF) 0 0.00 30-12-2023 51000 2.12 51000 2.12 Buy 12-01-2024 24000 1.00 75000 3.11 Buy 30-03-2024 75000 3.11 10 RAJIV PODDAR HUF(HUF) 0 0.00 30-12-2023 24000 1.00 24000 1.00 Buy 12-01-2024 12000 0.50 36000 1.49 Buy 30-03-2024 36000 1.49 11 POOJA KAMAL ASRANI 0 0.00 11-08-2023 30000 1.24 30000 1.24 Buy 18-08-2023 3000 0.12 33000 1.37 Buy 19-01-2024 -3000 -0.12 30000 1.24 Sell 30-03-2024 30000 1.24 12 PRAVIN KARBHARI GARJE 0 0.00 11-08-2023 18000 0.75 18000 0.75 Buy 30-03-2024 18000 0.75 13 KAWALDEEP JASBIR SINGH KOHLI 0 0.00 11-08-2023 18000 0.75 18000 0.75 Buy 30-03-2024 18000 0.75 14 KAMAL KAILASH ASRANI 0 0.00 11-08-2023 15000 0.62 15000 0.62 Buy 30-12-2023 3000 0.12 18000 0.75 Buy 26-01-2024 -3000 -0.12 15000 0.62 Sell 30-03-2024 15000 0.62 15 MADHUSUDAN RAO POLINENI 0 0.00 22-12-2023 6000 0.25 6000 0.25 Buy 05-01-2024 9000 0.37 15000 0.62 Buy 30-03-2024 15000 0.62 16 SUDHIR KUMAR 0 0.00 26-01-2024 9000 0.37 9000 0.37 Buy 16-02-2024 3000 0.12 12000 0.50 Buy 30-03-2024 12000 0.50 17 ANKIT PICHOLIYA 0 0.00 11-08-2023 12000 0.50 12000 0.50 Buy 30-03-2024 12000 0.50 18 TUSHAR SOPAN NANEKAR 0 0.00 19-01-2024 12000 0.50 12000 0.50 Buy 30-03-2024 12000 0.50

E. Share holding of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

SL No. ShareHolders Name ShareHolding at the beginning of the year Cumulative ShareHolding at the end of the year 31/03/2023 30/03/2024 No of Shares % of Total Shares of the Company No. of Shares % change in share holding during the year Type

Dematerialization of Shares as on 31st March, 2024

The Equity Shares of the Company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized form with National SecuritiesDepository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).

The Company has arrangement with National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) as well as Central DepositoryServices (India) Limited (CDSL) for Demat facility.