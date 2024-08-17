Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Summary

Integra Hindustan Control was incorporated in Jan.87 as a public limited company, it was promoted by Asea Brown Boveri and Integra Holding, Switzerland. The Swiss collaborator holds a 25.50% equity participation. The company has a plant in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, to manufacture railway signalling products and systems. The company financed the project through a public issue in Oct.90. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89. The technology is being provided by its collaborator, Integra Holding. The company also has a marketing arrangement with Asea Brown Boveri. Its products mainly cater to the demand of the Indian Railways. It is a major supplier of signalling products to Konkan Railway Corporation.The company has commissioned the Route Relay Interlocking project (RRI project) at Valsad. The first centralised AFTC installation in Ambarnath-Badlapur section of Mumbai suburban sector of Indian Railways was also commissioned during the year 1999. It has also recieved orders from Western Railway, Southern Railway and Central Railway for audio frequency track circuits.For Relays and Audio Frequency Track Circuits (AFTC) for Railway Signalling have been certified with ISO 9002 certified.