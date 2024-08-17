Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹133.55
Prev. Close₹140.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹145
Day's Low₹133.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹57.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2010
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.89
7.26
6.17
Net Worth
6.99
8.36
7.27
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
K N Shenoy
Director
S R Divatia
Director
Adrian Oehler
Director
Rahul Divan
Director
N Shrinivasan
Company Secretary
Binal Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged
Summary
Integra Hindustan Control was incorporated in Jan.87 as a public limited company, it was promoted by Asea Brown Boveri and Integra Holding, Switzerland. The Swiss collaborator holds a 25.50% equity participation. The company has a plant in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, to manufacture railway signalling products and systems. The company financed the project through a public issue in Oct.90. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89. The technology is being provided by its collaborator, Integra Holding. The company also has a marketing arrangement with Asea Brown Boveri. Its products mainly cater to the demand of the Indian Railways. It is a major supplier of signalling products to Konkan Railway Corporation.The company has commissioned the Route Relay Interlocking project (RRI project) at Valsad. The first centralised AFTC installation in Ambarnath-Badlapur section of Mumbai suburban sector of Indian Railways was also commissioned during the year 1999. It has also recieved orders from Western Railway, Southern Railway and Central Railway for audio frequency track circuits.For Relays and Audio Frequency Track Circuits (AFTC) for Railway Signalling have been certified with ISO 9002 certified.
