Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Share Price

145
(3.20%)
Jul 12, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

133.55

Prev. Close

140.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

145

Day's Low

133.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

57.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Integra India Group Company Ltd (Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Integra India Group Company Ltd (Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 510.00%

Foreign: 51.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 48.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2010Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.89

7.26

6.17

Net Worth

6.99

8.36

7.27

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K N Shenoy

Director

S R Divatia

Director

Adrian Oehler

Director

Rahul Divan

Director

N Shrinivasan

Company Secretary

Binal Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged

Summary

Integra Hindustan Control was incorporated in Jan.87 as a public limited company, it was promoted by Asea Brown Boveri and Integra Holding, Switzerland. The Swiss collaborator holds a 25.50% equity participation. The company has a plant in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, to manufacture railway signalling products and systems. The company financed the project through a public issue in Oct.90. Commercial production commenced in Jan.89. The technology is being provided by its collaborator, Integra Holding. The company also has a marketing arrangement with Asea Brown Boveri. Its products mainly cater to the demand of the Indian Railways. It is a major supplier of signalling products to Konkan Railway Corporation.The company has commissioned the Route Relay Interlocking project (RRI project) at Valsad. The first centralised AFTC installation in Ambarnath-Badlapur section of Mumbai suburban sector of Indian Railways was also commissioned during the year 1999. It has also recieved orders from Western Railway, Southern Railway and Central Railway for audio frequency track circuits.For Relays and Audio Frequency Track Circuits (AFTC) for Railway Signalling have been certified with ISO 9002 certified.
