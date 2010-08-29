Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Share Price directors Report
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareholders,
The Directors submit their Twenty Fourth Annual Report and the Audited
Accounts of the Company for the period ended 31st December, 2010.
Financial Results
(Amount in Rs.)
9 Months 12 Months
ended on ended on
31st December, 2010 31st March, 2010
Profit/(Loss) before taxation (16,288,301) 20,931,372
Less: Provisions for taxation (5,093,057) 7,156,213
Less: Short/ Excess) provision in respect
of earlier years(net) 870,465 1,059,753
Profit/ (Loss) after taxation (12,065,609) -
Less: Prior Period Item 1,590,978 -
Net Profit/ (Loss) (13,656,587) 12,715,406
Add: Balance brought forward
from previous year 54,126,245 44,596,614
Profit available for appropriation 40,469,658 57,312,020
Appropriation:
Transfer to General Reserve - 1,390,000
Proposed Dividend - 1,540,000
Tax on distributed Profit - 2,55,775
Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 40,469,658 54,126,245
Dividend
In view of the financial performance of the Company, the Directors do not
recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st December 2010.
Performance
The Company has changed its accounting year from 1st April - 31st March to
1st January - 31st December. Consequently, the year under the report is for
nine months compared to the previous year results for the twelve months
ended 31st March, 2010. The performance for the period ended 31st December,
2010 is adversely affected by substantial decline in turnover, higher
operating expenses particularly financial expenses, high cost of input,
etc. The management is taking corrective actions for a much better year
ahead. Kindly refer Annexure-A reflecting management discussions and
analysis.
Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund:
In terms of Section 205C of the Companies Act, 1956 the unclaimed dividend
amount (account 001105004584) aggregating to Rs.37,721/- lying with the
Company for a period of Seven years pertaining to year ended on 31st March
2003, was transferred during the year under review, to the Investor
Education and Protection Fund, established by the Central Government.
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earning
and Outgo:
The particulars as prescribed under clause (e), of sub-section (I) of
Section 217 of the Companies Act, 1956, read with Companies (Disclosures of
Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, are given in
the Annexure-B, attached here.
Human Resource
The strongest resource of the company is its employees. Your company has
been investing into development and training of employees at all levels to
improve their abilities to contribute towards the companys performance.
Your company is also taking full initiatives to effectively implement
measures of welfare, health and safety.
The Companys HR norms and policies are currently being reviewed in the
light of current practices.
Quality Accreditations
It is reported with appreciation that the ISO Audit conducted by TUV INDIA
in October 2010 has been completed successfully. Your Company has received
the ISO 9001:2008 certification, now with a revised scope not only
including design, manufacturing and supply of Railway Control Systems but
also manufacturing and supply of Intelligent Transport Systems and Power
Products.
This accomplishment reflects the efforts of our employees, at all levels,
individually and in team, who contribute towards customers satisfaction, in
terms of product quality and services.
Particulars of Employees
Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies
(Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended is not applicable as the
Company does not have any employee whose particulars are required to be
disclosed under the said provisions.
Directors Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the
Directors, to the best of their knowledge and belief, confirm that:
(i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed by the Company.
(ii) Appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied
consistently and such judgments and estimates have been made, that are
reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of
affairs of the company at the end of financial period ended 31st December,
2010 and of the profit of the company for the period ended on that date.
(iii) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the
Companies Act, 1956, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
(iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.
Fixed Deposits
The Company has not accepted any Fixed Deposit from the public during the
period under review.
Compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956
As required under Section 383A of the Companies Act, 1956, a copy of the
Certificate from Mr. Devesh A Pathak, the Secretary in whole time practice,
regarding compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 1956, forming
part of this report, is attached herewith.
Directors
Pursuant to and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies, Act,
1956 and Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. K N Shenoy and
Mr. Adrian Oehler, retire from the Board of Directors by rotation and are
eligible for re-appointment.
Mr. Ashok Dullu has resigned as Managing Director and Director of the
Company with effect from 15th November, 2010. The Directors place on record
the appreciation of the services rendered by him while he was Managing
Director of the Company.
Auditors
The Companys Auditors M/s. O.P. Rathi & Co., Chartered Accountants hold
office up to the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The
Company has received a requisite certificate from them pursuant to Section
224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 confirming their eligibility for
reappointment as Auditors of the Company.
Acknowledgement
The Board expresses its gratitude to INTEGRA Holding AG, Switzerland, Gorba
AG, Switzerland and Moser-Baer AG, Switzerland for their continued support.
The Board also takes this opportunity to record its thanks to the Companys
valued Customers , including ABB-Vadodara, and Suppliers, various Central
and State Government Departments, Financial Institutions, Bankers, and the
Shareholders of the Company for their continued support.
It also extends its appreciation to the Employees of the Company at all
levels for their commitment, dedication and team work.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors,
Halol, Panchmahals K N Shenoy
27th January, 2011. Chairman
Annexure - A
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1) Introduction:
INTEGRA Holding AG, Switzerland has established its presence in India
through INTEGRA India Group Co. Ltd. (INTEGRA India) in 1987. The company
was formed as a joint Venture with ABB under the name of Integra Hindustan
Control Ltd. These strong roots between Switzerland and India are poised
for a high trajectory growth offered by Indian Market. In 2008 INTEGRA has
taken over the shares from ABB and started repositioning your company for
newgrowth.
INTEGRA India has an established presence in Railway Signalling in Metal-
to-Metal technology and it also has a strong contract manufacturing
capability through its association with ABB.
Moreover, in line with its newly defined vision to be INTEGRA Groups
strategic pillar for sustainable growth in India your company has not only
taken forward its cooperation with its existing partners Gorba and Moser
Baer but has also entered into new cooperation agreements with INTEGRA
Biosciences Group, Aquametro, Fogmaker and TEQ.
2) Business Environment:
The global business environment has remained full of insecurities in the
last year. Even though there have been strong signs of recovery, the
sustainability of the actions taken by our global leaders remain questioned
largely. The US monetary policies to curb the local economy have been
impacting business on a global scale, leading to rising interest rates in
emerging markets such as India and curtailing investment financed by
borrowing.
In the Indian context, a slowdown in the release of funds by Railways has
had a major impact has also had an impact on the business of your company.
However, the market share of our diversified businesses is low and thus a
huge potential for growing in each of our business exists. Nevertheless,
the continuous focus on infrastructure improvement by the Indian Government
and investments in public transport will continue to provide additional
growth opportunities with our new partner companies.
3) Company:
Your company has a diversified set of activities. Due the slowdown in
railway sectors the past year has not met expectations. Whereas costs have
been increased substantially to match the expected growth, order intake and
revenue could not hold pace. A large part of expenses however was
investment into business enablers expected to pay-off during 2011. Measures
have been taken to strongly control the performance and we expect an
improved business again in 2011.
3.1) Railway Signalling
The Railway Signalling business has had less Orders and Revenue as compared
to 2009-10. Based on market forecasts, the business is expected to pick up
again in 2011.
3.2) Contract Manufacturing
After Contract Manufacturing for ABB Relays has been marginally affected by
the slow-down in the MV Switchgear Market in the beginning of the year, it
has picked up again during the last quarter. Despite the slowdown in volume
our delivery performance was excellent and we have been able to perform
with a delivery record in December.
3.3) PIS (Passenger Information System)
The Joint Venture with Gorba AG, Switzerland in the form of Gorba INTEGRA
Systems Pvt. Ltd. (GISPL) has invested into strengthening its position in
the market. Your company as a manufacturing partner has manufactured
destination boards and has also provided services for installation and
commissioning of these destination boards. The continued need for city bus
transportation and feeder buses to metros ensures immense potential of this
business.
3.4) TSS (Time Solution System)
Based on the license agreement with our Technology partner Moser Baer
signed during the last year, we have completed the technology transfer and
are ready to execute first expected orders. With the increased investments
into up gradation of airports, railway stations, new metros and power
plants we see a good potential in this business.
3.5) INTEGRA Biosciences
During the year we have signed a Distribution Agreement with INTEGRA
Biosciences Group for the sale of INTEGRA laboratory tools in the Indian
market. Their innovative liquid handling and cell culture solutions are
highly attractive for the booming Bioscience, Pharma and Generics markets.
We have already started appointing distributors in all major hubs and
received first orders. We anticipate high performance from this business in
the following years.
4) Outlook:
In the coming year we are planning to revive our railway business by taking
on signalling projects to strengthen and leverage our position as supplier
of railway solutions. We are also optimizing our processes to improve our
offering and to increase our attractiveness as contract manufacturer. We
see a large potential in the growth of urban infrastructure and aim at
positioning ourselves as an integrated solution provider to rail and
automotive sectors. To leverage the existing PIS business with additional
and integrated solutions we have started partnerships with TEQ for
multiplexing, Fogmaker for fire extinguisher and Aquametro for diesel fuel
meters. There is large requirement for these systems and we expect the same
to contribute to our growth in the next year. In addition, we also expect
great success with the INTEGRA Biosciences line of products.
Annexure B to Directors Report
(A) Conservation of Energy:
The Company does not have production, which is energy intensive. However,
in the routine use of electricity, we exercise all options to conserve the
same.
(B) Technology Absorption:
The company has initiated actions helping us develop components, locally
for our technology partners. This will eventually become the base of our
localization. However this year we have not spent very significant amounts,
in this domain.
Our product range is based on the Technology from our Principles & partners
abroad
* INTEGRA Holding AG, Switzerland - Conventional Railway Signalling
Technology (1987 as year of import)
* Gorba AG, Switzerland - Passenger Information Systems Technology (PIS)
(2008 as year of import)
* Moser Baer AG, Switzerland - Time Solution System Technology (TSS) (2009
as year of import)
The product range resulting from localizing the above Technology is briefly
as under:
Conventional Signaling Relay Systems:
Signaling Relays
Domino Panels
Key lock Relays
Functional Groups
Pre Wired Base Plate
Passenger Information Systems:
Exterior Displays: TOP LEAN LED Displays
Coach Displays (with integrated control unit): Top voyage LED CU2 TS
Interior Displays: INFORM LED Displays
Time Solutions:
1. Slave Clock - Analog
2. Slave Clock - Digital
(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:
Foreign Exchange earned Rs. 2,495,751 Earned against Export Sales
Foreign Exchange used Rs. 16,731,534
Used for Import Material (Rs.15,811,567), Foreign Travel (Rs.134,567) &
Dividend (Rs.785,400)
Compliance Certificate
CIN: L33130GJ1987PLC009305 Authorized Capital. 1,50,00,000/-
To,
The Members,
INTEGRA INDIA GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
7/A, Rajpath Society, Old Padra Road, Vadodara - 390 020.
We have examined the registers, records, books and papers of INTEGRA INDIA
GROUP COMPANY LIMITED (Formerly known as: Integra Hindustan Control
Limited) (hereinafter referred to as the Company) as required to be
maintained under the Companies Act, 1956, (hereinafter referred to as the
Act) and the rules made thereunder and also the provisions contained in
the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company for the financial
year commencing from 1st April, 2010 and ended on 31st December, 2010. In
our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
examinations carried out by us and explanations furnished to us by the
Company, its officers and agents, we certify that in respect of the
aforesaid financial year:
1. The Company has kept and maintained all registers as stated in Annexure
A to this certificate, as per the provisions of the Act and the rules
made thereunder and all entries therein have been duly recorded.
2. The Company has duly filed the forms and returns as stated in Annexure
B to this certificate, with the Registrar of Companies, Regional
Director, Central Government, Company Law Board or other authorities
wherever applicable within the time prescribed under the Act and the rules
made there under.
3. The Company, being a Public Limited Company, has the minimum prescribed
paid up capital.
4. The Board of Directors duly met FOUR times respectively on 28th April,
2010, 29th July, 2010, 29th October, 2010 and 15th November, 2010 in
respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings
were properly recorded and signed including the circular resolution passed
in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
5. The Company closed its Register of Members from 20th July, 2010 to 29th
July, 2010 (both days inclusive) and necessary compliance of Section 154 of
the Act has been made.
6. The Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st March,
2010 was held on 29th July, 2010 after giving due notice to the members of
the Company and the resolutions passed thereat were duly recorded in the
Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.
7. No Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) was held during the financial
year.
8. The Company has not advanced any loan to its directors or persons firms
or companies referred in Section 295 of the Act.
9. The Company has not entered into any contract falling within the purview
of the provisions of Section 297 of the Act.
10. The Company has made necessary entries in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act.
11. As there were no instances falling within the purview of Section 314 of
the Act, the Company has not obtained any approvals from the Board of
Directors, Members or Central Government.
12. The Board of Directors/duly constituted committee has approved the
issue of duplicate certificate.
13.(i) The Company has delivered all the certificates on lodgment for
transfer/ transmission or any other purpose in accordance with the
provisions of the Act. However, there was no allotment of securities
during the financial year.
(ii) The Company has deposited the amount of dividend declared in a
separate Bank Account, within five days from the date of declaration of
dividend.
(iii) The Company has posted dividend warrants/drafts for dividend to all
members or remitted Dividend vide ECS, in applicable cases, within a period
of 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend and that unclaimed/
unpaid dividend has been transferred to Unpaid dividend Account of the
Company with ICICI Bank Ltd., Vadodara Branch, on 29.08.2010.
(iv) As there was no application money due for refund, matured deposits,
matured debentures, and interest accrued thereon which have remained
unclaimed or unpaid, for a period of seven years, the Company was not
required to transfer any amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund
during the financial year. However, the Company has transferred the amounts
in unpaid Dividend Account which have remained unclaimed or unpaid for a
period of seven years to Investor Education and Protection Fund.
(v) The Company has duly complied with the requirements of Section 217 of
the Act.
14. The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted. The
appointments of Additional Director as well re appointment of retiring
Directors were duly made, respectively. However, there was no appointment
of Alternate Director and Director to fill casual vacancy during the
financial year.
15. The appointment of Managing Director has been made in compliance with
the provisions of Section 269 read with Schedule XIII to the Act and hence
approval of the Central Government was not required in that behalf.
16. The Company has not appointed any Sole Selling Agent during the
financial year.
17. The Company was not required to obtain any approvals of the Company Law
Board, Regional Director, Registrar and/or such authorities as may be
prescribed under the various provisions of the Act.
18. The Directors have disclosed their interest in other firms/ companies
to the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the
rules made thereunder.
19. The Company has not issued any shares, debentures or other securities
during the financial year.
20. The Company has not bought back shares during the financial year.
21. There was neither redemption of preference shares nor debentures during
the financial year as the Company has issued neither of them.
22. There were no transactions necessitating the Company to keep in
abeyance the rights to dividend, right shares and bonus shares pending
registration of transfer of shares.
23. The Company has not accepted any deposits including any unsecured loans
falling within the purview of Section 58A during the financial year.
24. The amount borrowed by the Company during the financial year ended 31st
December, 2010 is within the borrowing limits of the Company pursuant to
section 293(1)(d) of the Act.
25. The Company has neither made any loans and investments nor given
guarantee nor provided securities to any other body corporate.
26. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to situation of the Companys registered office from one State to
another during the year under scrutiny.
27. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to the Objects of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
28. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to Name of the Company during the year under scrutiny and complied
with the provisions of the Act.
29. The Company has not altered the provisions of the Memorandum with
respect to Share Capital of the Company during the year under scrutiny.
30. The Company has not altered its Articles of Association during the
Financial year.
31. There was no prosecution initiated against or show cause notices
received by the Company during the financial year, for offences under the
Act.
32. The Company has not received any security from its employees during the
year under certification.
33. Provisions of Section 418 of the Act are not applicable to the Company,
as the Company has not constituted separate Provident Fund within the
meaning of Section 418 of the Act.
For D. Pathak & Associates
Practising Company Secretaries
Date : 22.01.2011 CS Devesh A. Pathak
Place : Vadodara C.P. No. 2306
Annexure - A To Compliance Certificate
Registers as maintained by the Company
1. Register of Charges u/s 143
2. Register of Members u/s 150
3. Register of Transfers
4. Books of Account u/s 209
5. Register of Directors, Managing Director, Manager and Secretary u/s 303.
6. Register of Directors shareholding u/s 307.
7. Register of Investments or loans made, guarantee given or security
provided u/s 372A.
8. Register of Renewed and Duplicate Certificate under Rule 7 of the
Companies (Issue of Share Certificate) Rule, 1960.
9. Minutes for meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.
Annexure-B To Compliance Certificate
Forms and Returns as filed by the Company with the Registrar of Companies,
Regional Director, Central Government or other authorities during the
financial year ended on 31st December, 2010.
1) Form 32 for appointment of Managing Director of the Company w.e.f.
28.04.2010 filed u/s 303(2) of the Act vide SRN A89459499 dated 19.07.2010.
2) Form 25C in respect of appointment of Mr. Ashok Kumar Dullu as a
Managing Director w.e.f. 28th April, 2010 filed u/s 269(2) and Schedule
XIII of the Act, 1956 on 19.07.2010 vide SRN A89462543.
3) Form No. 66 (Compliance Certificate) for the year ended on 31.03.2010,
filed u/s 383A on 21.08.2010 vide SRN P49941198.
4) Form No. 23AC (Balance Sheet) as at 31st March, 2010 and 23 ACA (Profit
& Loss) for the year ended on 31.03.2010 filed u/s 220 on 21.08.2010 vide
SRN P49942295.
5) Form 23 in respect of appointment of Mr. Ashok Dullu as a Managing
Director of the Company filed u/s 269 read with 198, 309 and 310 of the Act
on 25.08.2010 vide SRN A92312156 dated.
6) Form No. 20B (Annual Return) as at 29.07.2010 filed under Section 159 &
161 on 27.08.2010 vide SRN P50415629.
7) Form I in respect of unpaid/unclaimed dividend for the year 2002-03
filed under Rule 3 of the Investor Education and Protection Fund (Awareness
and Protection of Investors) Rules, 2001 on 29.10.2010 vide SRN A97043053.
8) Forms 32 in respect of resignation of Mr. Ashok Dullu from the Managing
Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 15.11.2010 filed u/s 303(2) of the Act
on 26.11.20 10 vide SRN A99100133.