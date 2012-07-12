Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Integra India Group Company Ltd Merged Share Price Management Discussions
INTEGRA INDIA GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS HINDUSTAN CONTROL LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
1) Introduction:
INTEGRA Holding AG, Switzerland has established its presence in India
through INTEGRA India Group Co. Ltd. (INTEGRA India) in 1987. The company
was formed as a joint Venture with ABB under the name of Integra Hindustan
Control Ltd. These strong roots between Switzerland and India are poised
for a high trajectory growth offered by Indian Market. In 2008 INTEGRA has
taken over the shares from ABB and started repositioning your company for
newgrowth.
INTEGRA India has an established presence in Railway Signalling in Metal-
to-Metal technology and it also has a strong contract manufacturing
capability through its association with ABB.
Moreover, in line with its newly defined vision to be INTEGRA Groups
strategic pillar for sustainable growth in India your company has not only
taken forward its cooperation with its existing partners Gorba and Moser
Baer but has also entered into new cooperation agreements with INTEGRA
Biosciences Group, Aquametro, Fogmaker and TEQ.
2) Business Environment:
The global business environment has remained full of insecurities in the
last year. Even though there have been strong signs of recovery, the
sustainability of the actions taken by our global leaders remain questioned
largely. The US monetary policies to curb the local economy have been
impacting business on a global scale, leading to rising interest rates in
emerging markets such as India and curtailing investment financed by
borrowing.
In the Indian context, a slowdown in the release of funds by Railways has
had a major impact has also had an impact on the business of your company.
However, the market share of our diversified businesses is low and thus a
huge potential for growing in each of our business exists. Nevertheless,
the continuous focus on infrastructure improvement by the Indian Government
and investments in public transport will continue to provide additional
growth opportunities with our new partner companies.
3) Company:
Your company has a diversified set of activities. Due the slowdown in
railway sectors the past year has not met expectations. Whereas costs have
been increased substantially to match the expected growth, order intake and
revenue could not hold pace. A large part of expenses however was
investment into business enablers expected to pay-off during 2011. Measures
have been taken to strongly control the performance and we expect an
improved business again in 2011.
3.1) Railway Signalling
The Railway Signalling business has had less Orders and Revenue as compared
to 2009-10. Based on market forecasts, the business is expected to pick up
again in 2011.
3.2) Contract Manufacturing
After Contract Manufacturing for ABB Relays has been marginally affected by
the slow-down in the MV Switchgear Market in the beginning of the year, it
has picked up again during the last quarter. Despite the slowdown in volume
our delivery performance was excellent and we have been able to perform
with a delivery record in December.
3.3) PIS (Passenger Information System)
The Joint Venture with Gorba AG, Switzerland in the form of Gorba INTEGRA
Systems Pvt. Ltd. (GISPL) has invested into strengthening its position in
the market. Your company as a manufacturing partner has manufactured
destination boards and has also provided services for installation and
commissioning of these destination boards. The continued need for city bus
transportation and feeder buses to metros ensures immense potential of this
business.
3.4) TSS (Time Solution System)
Based on the license agreement with our Technology partner Moser Baer
signed during the last year, we have completed the technology transfer and
are ready to execute first expected orders. With the increased investments
into up gradation of airports, railway stations, new metros and power
plants we see a good potential in this business.
3.5) INTEGRA Biosciences
During the year we have signed a Distribution Agreement with INTEGRA
Biosciences Group for the sale of INTEGRA laboratory tools in the Indian
market. Their innovative liquid handling and cell culture solutions are
highly attractive for the booming Bioscience, Pharma and Generics markets.
We have already started appointing distributors in all major hubs and
received first orders. We anticipate high performance from this business in
the following years.
4) Outlook:
In the coming year we are planning to revive our railway business by taking
on signalling projects to strengthen and leverage our position as supplier
of railway solutions. We are also optimizing our processes to improve our
offering and to increase our attractiveness as contract manufacturer. We
see a large potential in the growth of urban infrastructure and aim at
positioning ourselves as an integrated solution provider to rail and
automotive sectors. To leverage the existing PIS business with additional
and integrated solutions we have started partnerships with TEQ for
multiplexing, Fogmaker for fire extinguisher and Aquametro for diesel fuel
meters. There is large requirement for these systems and we expect the same
to contribute to our growth in the next year. In addition, we also expect
great success with the INTEGRA Biosciences line of products.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors,
Halol, Panchmahals K N Shenoy
27th January, 2011. Chairman