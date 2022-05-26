TO THE MEMBERS OF

INTEGRA TELECOMMUNICATION & SOFTWARE LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of Integra Telecommunication & Software Limited (the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash flow statement and the Statement of change in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2022 and its profit /(loss) (including Other Comprehensive Income), its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) The company has granted interest free unsecured loan in earlier years to Mr. Chimman Lal Agarwal who was then promoter, KMP and relative of the Directors. The amount of loan outstanding on 31st March 2022 Rs. NIL (Rs 22,00,000 for the year ended on 31st March 2021). In respect of this unsecured interest free demand loan, the Company has not furnished any agreement and in the absence of that, the terms of repayment, chargeability of interest and other terms are not verifiable.

b) The company has granted interest free unsecured loan in earlier years to CRA Infotech Private Limited. The amount of loan outstanding on 31st March,2021 Rs 5,88,10000 (Rs 5,88,10000 for the year ended on 31st March 2020). The purpose of loan, repayment schedule and other terms are not known. In the absence of agreement, it cannot be verified.

c) The parties, to whom interest free unsecured loan was granted in earlier years, have invested in the shares of the auditee company. M/s CRA Infotech Private Limited holds NIL percent equity of the auditee company as on 31st March 2022 (12.26 percent equity as on 31st March 2021.) and Mr. Chimman Lal Agarwal holds NIL percent equity as on 31st March 2022 (8.52 percent equity as on 31st March 2021). In the absence of purpose of the unsecured interest free demand loan to then promoter it appears in contravention with the provisions of section 67 of the companies Act,2013. Moreover, then promoters when loan was granted have not submitted form MBP-4 therefore it cannot be concluded that this loan was not granted to purchase the shares of auditee company.

d) The company has recognized a revenue of Rs. 1,45,76,000 from the sale of software services during the year 2020-21 and Rs. 92,96,466 during the audit period. No money has yet realized from the trade receivable affected from the sale of software services.

e) The company has granted unsecured loan of Rs. 2,50,00,000 to Unicon Tie Up Private Limited. The company has made a provision for interest on loan, but nothing has realized on account of interest since the loan was granted. No legal action initiated so far to recover the overdue amount of unsecured loan and interest thereon.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion except the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") notified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, except for the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S. Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:000808N B. S. Chaudhary (Partner) Place: New Delhi M. No.: 406200 Date: 26.05.2022 UDIN: 22406200AJQRJC5717

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure A referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, we report that:

1) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The company does not have any carrying amount of Inventory during the year hence reporting on verification on inventory by the management is not applicable

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits more than five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3) The Company has not made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest as no investment made and no loan granted during the year.

(c) In respect of unsecured interest free demand loan granted by the Company to CRA Infotech Private Limited amounting to Rs. 5,88,10,000, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest not been stipulated and the same has been reported in earlier audit reports.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company to Unicon Tie Up Pvt Ltd to the tune of Rs. 2,50,00,000. The repayment of principal amount is overdue, and interest has not been received at all and no legal action initiated by the company so far.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4) The Company has not granted any fresh loans or advances during the year. No investments made and guarantees and securities provided during the year. Compliance default of section 185 and 186 has been reported in previous audit reports in the respective years when loan was granted.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

6) The maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act is not applicable on the Company.

7) (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and

Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no Statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8) There are no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The company has no borrowed funds during the year therefore the clause relating to diversion of borrowed funds is not applicable on it.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) therefore clause relating to diversion of said funds is not applicable.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11) (a) No fraud by the company or fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) No whistle-blower complaints, have been, received during the year by the company;

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company defined under section 406 of Companies Act 2013

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

17) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year there we are not required to report in that respect.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) Provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 relating to CSR activities regarding are not applicable on the Company

21) Reporting on any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements is not applicable in case of standalone financial statements

For S. Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 000808N Place: New Delhi B. S. Chaudhary (Partner) M. No.: 406200 Date: 26.05.2022 UDIN: 22406200AJQRJC5717

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of the independent auditors report of even date on the financial statements of the company for the year ended March 31, 2022.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Integra telecommunication & Software Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the "Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.