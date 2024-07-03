Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.25
Prev. Close₹4.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹4.25
Day's Low₹4.24
52 Week's High₹11.9
52 Week's Low₹3.77
Book Value₹10.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.49
P/E212.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
10.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.01
-0.7
-2.04
-1.86
Net Worth
10.55
9.86
8.52
8.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.92
1.45
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-36.22
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.77
1.34
-0.18
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.08
0
0
0
Working capital
1.12
1.5
-5.87
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.22
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-52.61
-552.52
163.73
-23.89
EBIT growth
-40.93
-855.09
132.6
-41.09
Net profit growth
-48.56
-838.82
135.5
-41.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,112.8
|30.89
|14,82,402.82
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,882.65
|28.28
|7,80,917.27
|6,813
|2.44
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,913.15
|44.09
|5,20,575.94
|3,216
|2.71
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
300.3
|33.08
|3,16,170.89
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,704
|56.95
|1,66,937.03
|1,293.8
|2.34
|10,938.6
|227.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramaswamy Narayan Iyer
Director
Anagaha Mahesh Bhoir
Director
Hemant Chavan
Independent Director
Mahesh Raut
Chairman & Independent Directo
Tejas Arun Mahajan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd
Summary
Integra Telecommunication and Software Ltd, incorporated on February 27, 1985 in Delhi is engaged in the business of Computer Hardware and Software. It deals in various type/ make of computer, laptop, various other hardwares and softwares as per requirements of client.In the backdrop of such opportunities, the management is looking out for avenues in which they could leverage the Companys profile helping to revive its business. Further, the Company has identified opportunities in other line of business, leveraging the expertise of its Holding Company, M/s Micro Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd. which is engaged in the business of shipping logistics &transportation.
The Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is ₹4.49 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is 212.5 and 0.42 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is ₹3.77 and ₹11.9 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.78%, 3 Years at -48.66%, 1 Year at -61.78%, 6 Month at -49.52%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -0.47%.
