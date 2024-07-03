iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Share Price

4.25
(4.94%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.25
  • Day's High4.25
  • 52 Wk High11.9
  • Prev. Close4.05
  • Day's Low4.24
  • 52 Wk Low 3.77
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E212.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.21
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.25

Prev. Close

4.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

4.25

Day's Low

4.24

52 Week's High

11.9

52 Week's Low

3.77

Book Value

10.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.49

P/E

212.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

10.56

10.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.01

-0.7

-2.04

-1.86

Net Worth

10.55

9.86

8.52

8.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.92

1.45

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-36.22

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.12

-0.12

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.77

1.34

-0.18

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.08

0

0

0

Working capital

1.12

1.5

-5.87

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.22

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-52.61

-552.52

163.73

-23.89

EBIT growth

-40.93

-855.09

132.6

-41.09

Net profit growth

-48.56

-838.82

135.5

-41.09

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,112.8

30.8914,82,402.8212,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,882.65

28.287,80,917.276,8132.4434,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,913.15

44.095,20,575.943,2162.7112,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

300.3

33.083,16,170.892,713.50.1716,895.860.33

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,704

56.951,66,937.031,293.82.3410,938.6227.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramaswamy Narayan Iyer

Director

Anagaha Mahesh Bhoir

Director

Hemant Chavan

Independent Director

Mahesh Raut

Chairman & Independent Directo

Tejas Arun Mahajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd

Summary

Integra Telecommunication and Software Ltd, incorporated on February 27, 1985 in Delhi is engaged in the business of Computer Hardware and Software. It deals in various type/ make of computer, laptop, various other hardwares and softwares as per requirements of client.In the backdrop of such opportunities, the management is looking out for avenues in which they could leverage the Companys profile helping to revive its business. Further, the Company has identified opportunities in other line of business, leveraging the expertise of its Holding Company, M/s Micro Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd. which is engaged in the business of shipping logistics &transportation.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd share price today?

The Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is ₹4.49 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is 212.5 and 0.42 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is ₹3.77 and ₹11.9 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd?

Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.78%, 3 Years at -48.66%, 1 Year at -61.78%, 6 Month at -49.52%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -0.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Integra Telecommunication & Software Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.