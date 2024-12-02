Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.92
1.45
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-36.22
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.12
-0.12
-0.02
As % of sales
14.02
8.67
0
0
Other costs
-0.22
-0.12
-0.14
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.58
8.68
0
0
Operating profit
0.57
1.2
-0.26
-0.1
OPM
61.39
82.63
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.23
0.15
0.08
0.02
Profit before tax
0.77
1.34
-0.18
-0.07
Taxes
-0.08
0
0
0
Tax rate
-11.09
0.01
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.68
1.34
-0.18
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.68
1.34
-0.18
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-48.56
-838.82
135.5
-41.09
NPM
74.22
92.03
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.